UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Apr 24- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 14 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 44 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) STX Knight nil POIL 22/04 22/04 24/04 nil 3,850 nil 850 2) Hoheplate nil GB 23/04 23/04 27/04 663 nil nil 9,837 3) CMB Corale nil Wheat 17/04 17/04 24/04 5,329 nil nil 391 4) Namun Nasir nil LOG 20/04 21/04 25/04 nil 2,163 nil 413 5) Peace Sky nil St bar 24/04 24/04 28/04 nil TOCOME nil 4,932 6) Kingcup nil R.Phos 18/04 18/04 25/04 nil 3,800 nil 6,200 7) Jag Rani nil L sTone 20/04 21/04 25/04 nil 9,174 nil 21,890 8) Yellow Fin nil L Stone 21/04 21/04 26/04 nil 9,080 nil 24,073 9) Orchid nil FOIL 21/04 22/04 24/04 nil 1,900 nil 100 10) Wind Song nil CPKO 21/04 22/04 25/04 nil 1,350 nil 750 11) Guru gobind Singh nil COIL 20/04 22/04 25/04 nil 62,000 nil 50,892 12) Fred Ex nil CNTR 24/04 24/04 25/04 nil nil TOCOME1000/10 13) Hyundai Bridge nil CNTR 23/04 23/04 24/04 nil nil1374/121126/879 14) Kota Permasan nil CNTR 22/04 23/04 24/04 nil nil1061/116439/1384 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** #REF! #REF! 1) Asian Captain nil Cars/Exacv 3,500 10 nil 23/04 --- 2) Alpine Alaska nil COIL nil 76,746 nil 17/04 --- 3) Kingfisher nil FOIL 35,000 nil nil 23/04 --- 4) Coromandel nil CNTR nil nil 600/900 24/04 --- 5) TCI sUrya nil CNTR nil nil 250/190 24/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Prem Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 14,944 nil 24/04 2) Gem of Dahej Atlantic BOIL 2,100 nil nil 24/04 3) Malibu Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 7,842 nil 25/04 4) Iwaki NYK Line CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/04 5) Greta Seatrans Dolomite nil 49,210 nil 25/04 6) Kumano NYK Line Splat/Steel nil 642/290 nil 25/04 7) Arcadia Highway KSAP Cars/Exacv 100 100/500 nil 25/04 8) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 26/04 9) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 26/04 10) Ocean Gem ACTInfra Spipe/Proj nil 318/1256 nil 26/04 11) APL Bangkok BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/04 12) Ocean Friend ASS Excav 12,500 nil nil 27/04 13) OS Breeze Samudra COIL nil 136,426 nil 27/04 14) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-Agne CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/04 15) Uni Propser Evergreen CNTR nil nil 850/900 28/04 16) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 2,200 nil nil 28/04 17) Ikan Serong Seapol Gypsum nil 40,869 nil 28/04 18) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/04 19) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/04 20) Apollo Tank Unicorn POIL nil 90,000 nil 29/04 21) Pharmony Seaports CPOIL nil 3,000 nil 29/04 22) Hanjin Manzallio Hajnin CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/04 23) Four Mogami SICAL LSTONe nil 51,200 nil 30/04 24) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/04 25) Wan Hai Wan hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 30/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)