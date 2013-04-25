Apr 25- Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Hoheplate nil GB 23/04 23/04 27/04 2,796 nil nil 7,041 2) Peace Sky nil St bar 24/04 24/04 28/04 nil 1,118 nil 3,814 3) Kingcup nil R.Phos 18/04 18/04 26/04 nil 4,145 nil 2,055 4) Jag Rani nil L sTone 20/04 21/04 25/04 nil 11,310 nil 10,580 5) Yellow Fin nil L Stone 21/04 21/04 26/04 nil 9,705 nil 14,368 6) Prem Mala nil Hsd 24/04 24/04 26/04 nil 5,500 nil 94,444 7) Malibu nil Oryxl 25/04 25/04 26/04 nil 220 nil 7,622 8) Iwaki nil CNTR 25/04 25/04 28/04 nil nil TOCOME1000/1000 9) Kota Permasan nil CNTR 22/04 23/04 24/04 nil nil1061/116 439/1384 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Alpine Alaska nil COIL nil 76,746 nil 17/04 --- 2) Kingfisher nil FOIL 35,000 nil nil 23/04 --- 3) Coromandel nil CNTR nil nil 600/900 24/04 --- 4) TCI sUrya nil CNTR nil nil 250/190 24/04 --- 5) Gem of Dahej nil BOIL nil 2,100 nil 24/04 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Greta Seatrans Dolomite nil 49,210 nil 25/04 2) Kumano NYK Line Splat/Steel nil 642/290 nil 25/04 3) Arcadia Highway KSAP Cars/Exacv 100 100/500 nil 25/04 4) Asphat Alliance Atlant Bitumen nil 3,600 nil 26/04 5) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 800/800 26/04 6) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 26/04 7) APL Bangkok BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/04 8) Ocean Friend ASS Excav/SCOIL 12,500 1,187 nil 27/04 .) nil ASS GB nil 5,298 nil 27/04 9) OS Breeze Samudra COIL nil 136,426 nil 28/04 10) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-Agne CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/04 11) Uni Propser Evergreen CNTR nil nil 850/900 28/04 12) Bux hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/04 13) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 2,200 nil nil 28/04 14) Ikan Serong Seapol Gypsum nil 40,869 nil 28/04 15) Pharmony Seaports CPOIL nil 3,000 nil 28/04 16) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/04 17) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/04 18) Apollo Tank Unicorn POIL nil 90,000 nil 29/04 19) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 29/04 20) M T Express JESPA POIL nil 2,238 nil 29/04 .) nil JESPA PFAID nil 1,960 nil 29/04 21) Hanjin Manzallio Hajnin CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/04 22) Wan Hai Wan hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 30/04 23) Four Mogami SICAL LSTONe nil 51,200 nil 30/04 24) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 30/04 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL