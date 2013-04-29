BRIEF-Technvision Ventures approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
Apr 29Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) J Better nil Steel 28/04 28/04 01/05 nil 589 nil 1,852 2) Grande Fortuna nil GB 26/04 26/04 29/04 6,045 nil nil 2,599 3) Harsha Vardhana nil Pass 26/04 26/04 29/04 nil nil nil 4) Greta nil Dolomite 25/0426/04 30/04 nil 16,016 nil 4,534 5) Ocean Friend nil Excav 27/04 27/04 03/05 nil nil nil 355 6) King Fisher nil Foil 23/04 26/04 30/04 8,500 nil nil 9,500 7) Pharmony nil Cpoil 29/04 29/04 30/04 nil nil nil 3,000 8) OS Breeze nil Cpoil 28/04 28/04 30/04 nil 60,000 nil 76,426 9) Uni Prosper nil Cont 28/04 28/04 29/04 nil nil 833/943 67/7 10) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 28/04 28/04 29/04 nil nil 116/673884/327 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Bux Hill nil cont nil nil 1,000 ----- 28/04 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 2,200 nil nil 29/04 2) Maersk Dalton Maersk Cont nil nil 100/100 29/04 3) Ikan Serong Seapol Gypsum nil 40,869 nil 29/04 4) TCI Xps TCI Cont nil nil 150/130 29/04 5) Apollo Tank Unicorn POIL nil 9,000 nil 29/04 6) Hanjin Manzallio Hajnin Cont nil nil 100/100 30/04 7) Wan Hai Wan hai Cont nil nil 200/200 30/04 8) Hyundai Progress Hyundai Cont nil nil 100/100 30/04 9) Barbarosa Atlantic C.oil nil 142,304 nil 01/05 10) Tci Prabhu Tcis Log/cont 130 nil nil 01/05 11) MT.Express Jespa Poil/Pfad nil 1,960 nil 01/05 12) Four Mogami SICAL Lstone nil 51,200 nil 01/05 13) Swarna Godavari Swld/Cpcl C.Oil nil 50,000 nil 01/05 14) Muroran NYK SCOIL nil 1,695 nil 02/05 15) Izumo NYK Cont nil nil 100/100 02/05 16) Tan Binh Eastersl JB.Bary 6,000 nil nil 02/05 17) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 800/120 03/05 18) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 795/820 03/05 19) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 795/820 03/05 20) Rafflesia Aissa Cont nil nil 100/100 04/05 21) Lahore Express Inchcape Cont nil nil 700/700 04/05 22) Sierra Naveda Ksap Excav 100 200/100 nil 05/05 23) Highway Sei Puyvast St.Bar nil 6,202 nil 05/05 24) Ex Luna Az NYK Cont nil nil 100/100 05/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
(Add details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 31 Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as strong manufacturing data from China coupled with a risk-happy market environment spurred interest in emerging currencies, with the Chinese yuan jumping to its highest in six-and-a-half months. The Chinese yuan shot up as trading resumed following an extended weekend, rising about 0.4 percent against the dollar. The currency posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in over four