May 02Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Apollo nil POIL 29/04 30/04 03/05 nil 1,800 nil 7,000 2) Phenoix nil Cars 02/05 02/05 02/05 nil nil nil 3,981 3) Ocean nil Excav 27/04 27/04 03/05 nil nil nil nil GB 27/04 27/04 03/05 nil nil nil 2,909 4) Ikan nil Gypsum 29/04 29/04 04/05 nil nil nil 23,454 5) Swarna nil COIL 01/05 01/05 02/05 nil 24,000 nil 24,149 6) Wan Hai nil CNTR 30/04 01/05 01/05 nil nil 1334/1034666/957 7) Izumo nil CNTR 02/05 02/05 03/05 nil nil nil1000/1000 8) Coromandel nil CNTR 01/05 01/05 02/05 nil nil 784/400166/600 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Four Mogami nil L Stone nil 51,200 nil ----- 01/05 2) TCI Prabhu nil CNTR 130 140 nil ----- 30/04 3) Barbarosa nil COIL nil 142,304 nil ----- 01/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Atlantik Miracle Interocn CSFOIL nil 3,800 nil 02/05 2) Muroran NYK SCOIL nil 1,695 nil 02/05 3) Tan Binh Eastersl JB.Bary 6,000 nil nil 02/05 4) MT.Express Jespa Poil nil 2238/1960 nil 03/05 5) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1200 03/05 6) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 795/820 03/05 7) Atlantic Lavia Atlantic FOIL 35,000 nil nil 03/05 8) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 795/820 04/05 9) Rafflesia Aissa CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 04/05 10) Unico Sienna SICAL Dolomite nil 32,800 nil 04/05 11) Lahore Express Inchcape Cont nil nil 700/700 04/05 12) Sierra Naveda Ksap Excav 100 200/100 nil 04/05 13) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 141,989 nil 05/05 14) Seiyo Saphire Puyvast St.Bar nil 6,202 nil 05/05 15) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/05 16) Ianuk Atlantic CSFOIL nil 11,440 nil 05/05 17) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/05 18) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/05 19) Star Sea Cosmos Sical L Stone nil 47,420 nil 06/05 20) Amagi Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 2,704 nil 06/05 21) Kota Kya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 07/05 22) Sun Success IOSA JB Bary 10,000 nil nil 10/05 23) Jakarta Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 650/700 11/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL