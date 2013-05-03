May 03- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessels 28
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MT Apollo nil POIL 29/04 30/04 03/05 nil 4,999 nil 2,001
2) Atlantik Miracle nil CSFOIL 02/05 02/05 03/05 nil 2,500 nil 1,300
3) Tan Binh nil JB Bary 02/05 02/05 04/05 1,578 nil nil 4,434
4) Four Mogami nil L Stone 01/05 02/05 06/05 nil 9,394 nil 41,806
5) Ikan Serong nil Gypsum 29/04 29/04 04/05 nil 10,345 nil 13,109
6) MT Express nil PFAD 03/05 03/05 04/05 nil TOCOME nil 1,960
7) Barbarosa nil COIL 01/05 03/05 06/05 nil 2,250 nil 140,054
8) Merian nil CNTR 03/05 03/05 04/05 nil nil TOCOME820/616
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Tiger Bridge nil CNTR nil nil 800/12 02/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Atlantic Lavia Atlantic FOIL 35,000 nil nil 03/05
2) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 795/820 04/05
3) Rafflesia Aissa CNTR nil nil 1000/10 04/05
4) Lahore Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 700/700 04/05
5) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,000 nil nil 05/05
6) Unico Sienna SICAL Dolomite nil 32,800 nil 05/05
7) Seiyo Saphire Puyvast St.Bar nil 6,202 nil 05/05
8) Nordic Harrier GAC COIL nil 141,989 nil 05/05
9) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 05/05
10) Bux Hill MS Agen CNTR nil nil 15/15 05/05
11) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 06/05
12) Ianuk Atlantic CSFOIL nil 11,440 nil 06/05
13) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 06/05
14) Star Sea Cosmos Sical L Stone nil 47,420 nil 06/05
15) Amagi Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 2,704 nil 06/05
16) Kota Kya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/15 07/05
17) Gulf Horizon Interocn HSD nil 35,000 nil 07/05
18) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 07/05
19) Jakarta Express Inchcape CNTR nil nil 650/700 11/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL