May 07Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 05
Expected Vessels 23
Total Vessles 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Kamnik nil GB 04/05 04/05 12/05 142 nil nil 13,358
2) Seiyo Saphire nil St Bar 04/05 04/05 08/05 nil 2,723 nil 707
3) Unico Sienna nil Dolomite 05/05 05/05 09/05 nil 8,463 nil 17,231
4) TCI Prabhu nil LOGs 30/04 02/05 09/05 nil nil nil
5) Jag Aparna nil HSD 05/05 05/05 07/05 nil 15,550 nil 15,000
6) Amagi Galaxy nil BOIL 06/05 06/05 07/05 nil 1,500 nil 1,204
7) Nordic Harrier nil COIL 05/05 05/05 08/05 nil 70,000 nil 66,989
8) Maersk Delmont nil Cont 06/05 06/05 07/05 nil nil1628/722272/278
9) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 06/05 06/05 07/05 nil nil102/1029245/271
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Tshd Navayuga AtlantIC Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 12/04
2) Atlantic Lavia AtlantIC FOIL 35,000 nil nil ----- 28/04
3) Star Sea Cosmos WMSPL Lstone nil 47,420 nil ----- 01/05
4) Osm Arena James Court nil nil nil ----- 04/05
5) Gulf Horizon Lotus HSD nil 35,000 nil ----- 05/05
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Kota Kya PIL Cont nil nil 150/150 07/05
2) Hyundai Future Hyundai Cont nil nil 100/100 07/05
3) Coromdanel Ex SimaSt John Cont nil nil 600/900 07/05
4) Harsha Prem Sanco HSD nil 14,000 nil 07/05
5) Fred Ex CMA CGM BTL Cont nil nil 120 08/05
6) Chemical Leo Seaports POIL nil 2,500 nil 08/05
7) Bering Sea Atlantic FOIL 35,000 nil nil 09/05
8) OXL Lotus Everett Supply nil nil nil 09/05
9) Xpress Indus Seacos Cont nil nil 900 09/05
10) Sagar Kanya SCI Suryve nil nil nil 10/05
11) Wilhelm Mitsui Cont nil nil 803/822 10/05
12) Euro Max CMA GM BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 11/05
13) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 11/05
14) Jakarta Express Inchcape Cont nil nil 650/700 11/05
15) Miss Simona JMB St Bar nil nil nil 12/05
16) Buxmoon Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 12/05
17) Jervis Bay Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 13/05
18) Safmarine Ngami Maresk Cont nil nil 1,000 13/05
19) AL Agalia Atlantic COIL nil 139,913 nil 13/05
20) Ocean Lohas Puyvast SCOIL nil 5,308 nil 13/05
21) Buxharmony Chakiat Cont nil nil 1,400 14/05
22) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont nil nil 100 14/05
23) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 950/950 17/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL