May 08Port conditions ofChennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kamnik nil GB 04/05 04/05 11/05 4,168 nil nil 9,190 2) Unico Sienna nil Dolomite 05/05 05/05 09/05 nil 7,580 nil 9,651 3) Star Sea Cosmos nil Dolomite 06/05 07/05 11/05 nil 7,844 nil 39,576 4) Ianuk nil CSFOIL 07/05 07/05 10/05 nil 2,790 nil 8,660 5) TCI Prabhu nil LOGs 30/04 02/05 09/05 nil nil nil 6) Harsha Prem nil Hsd 08/05 08/05 09/05 nil nil nil 14,000 7) Nordic Harrier nil COIL 05/05 05/05 08/05 nil 65,000 nil 1,989 8) Hyundai Future nil Cont 07/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil1045/208455/129 9) Kota Kya nil Cont 07/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil1476/802 24/694 10) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 05/05 nil nil nil 11) Sagar Purvi nil Survey 06/04 06/04 30/04 nil nil nil Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Coromdanel Ex SimaAtlantIC Cont nil nil 600/900 ----- 07/05 2) Tshd Navayuga AtlantIC Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 27/04 3) Gulf Horizon WMSPL HSD nil 35,000 nil ----- 07/05 4) Osm Arena James Court nil nil nil ----- 02/08 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Fred Ex CMA CGM BTL Cont nil nil 120/120 08/05 2) Chemical Leo Seaports POIL nil 2,500 nil 08/05 3) Bering Sea Atlantic FOIL 35,000 nil nil 09/05 4) Xpress Indus Seacos Cont nil nil 1,000 09/05 5) OXL Lotus Everett Supply nil nil nil 09/05 6) Alam Mesra Hari Wheat 42,500 nil nil 10/05 7) Sagar Kanya SCI Suryve nil nil nil 10/05 8) Wilhelm Mitsui Cont nil nil 803/822 10/05 9) Euro Max CMA GM BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 05/11 10) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 05/11 11) Jakarta Express Inchcape Cont nil nil 700 05/11 12) Bux Hill MSC Agne Cont nil nil 1,000 12/05 13) Miss Simona JMB St Bar nil nil nil 12/05 14) Buxmoon Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 12/05 15) Jervis Bay Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 13/05 16) Theresa Aries unicorn POIL nil 16,000 nil 13/05 17) Don Corlos Parek Cars 3,350 nil nil 13/05 18) Safmarine Ngami Maresk Cont nil nil 1,000 13/05 19) AL Agalia Atlantic COIL nil 139,913 nil 13/05 20) Ocean Lohas Puyvast SCOIL nil 5,308 nil 13/05 21) Buxharmony Chakiat Cont nil nil 1,400 14/05 22) Pine Leader ASS SCOI 13,500 857/332 nil 14/05 23) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 14/05 24) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 950/950 17/05 25) Nilufer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,380 nil 18/05 26) CMA CGM Jasper CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 18/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL