May 10Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sagar Kanya nil Survey 09/05 10/05 15/05 nil nil nil 2) Kamnik nil GB 04/05 04/05 11/05 3,249 nil nil 1,420 3) Swaraj Dweep nil Genl 09/05 09/05 12/05 nil nil nil 25/25 4) Star Sea Cosmos nil Dolomite 06/05 07/05 11/05 nil 13,867 nil 12,349 5) Ianuk nil CSFOIL 07/05 07/05 10/05 nil 3,550 nil 2,190 6) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 30/04 02/05 09/05 nil nil nil 7) Xpress Indus nil Cont 10/05 10/05 10/05 nil nil nil950/110 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga AtlantIC Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 27/04 2) Atlantic Latvia AtlantIC FOIL 35,000 nil nil ----- 03/05 3) Gulf Horizon WMSPL HSD nil 35,000 nil ----- 07/05 4) Bering Sea James FOIL 35,000 nil nil ----- 09/05 5) Alam Mesra nil Wheat 42,500 nil nil ----- 09/05 6) Osm Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Wilhelm Mitsui Cont nil nil 803/822 10/05 2) Sagar Purvi SCI suryve nil nil nil 10/05 3) Jag Prachi Atlan-HPC LSHS/FOIL nil 150/500 nil 10/05 4) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 11/05 5) TCI Arjun TCI Cont nil nil 135 11/05 6) Euro Max CMA GM BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 11/05 7) Asphnt Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 3,500 nil 11/05 8) Bux Hill MSC Agne Cont nil nil 1,000 12/05 9) Jakarta Express Inchcape Cont nil nil 650/700 12/05 10) Miss Simona JMB St Bar nil nil nil 12/05 11) Buxmoon Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 12/05 12) Kenza Ex Nordc SANCO-BPC FOIL nil 10,000 nil 12/05 13) Jervis Bay Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 13/05 14) Theresa Aries unicorn POIL nil 16,000 nil 13/05 15) Safmarine Ngami Maresk Cont nil nil 1,000 13/05 16) AL Agalia Atlantic COIL nil 139,913 nil 13/05 17) Don Corlos Parek Cars 3,350 nil nil 13/05 18) Ocean Lohas Puyvast SCOIL nil 5,308 nil 13/05 19) Buxharmony Chakiat Cont nil nil 1,400 14/05 20) OXL Lotus Everett Supply nil nil nil 14/05 21) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 14/05 22) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 2,000 14/05 23) Coromand st John Cont nil nil 700/900 14/05 24) STX Flamingo Parekh Cars 5,500 nil nil 15/05 25) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 16/05 26) DS Warrior Atlantic COIL nil 138,850 nil 16/05 27) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 950/950 17/05 28) APL Bangkok BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 18/05 29) Nilufer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,380 nil 18/05 30) CMA CGM Jasper CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 18/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL