May 13Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 17 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Alam Mesra nil Wheat 09/05 12/05 20/05 2,180 nil nil 40,320 2) Swaraj Dweep nil Genl 09/05 09/05 14/05 nil nil nil 25/25 3) Sagar Kanya nil Survey 09/05 10/05 15/05 nil nil nil 4) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil 5) Bering Sea nil FOIL 09/05 11/05 16/05 5,300 nil nil 28,700 6) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen 12/05 13/05 14/05 nil nil nil 3,500 7) Gulf Horizon nil HSD 07/05 11/05 14/05 nil 17,500 nil 12,000 8) Jakarta Express nil Cont 12/05 12/05 13/05 nil nil1059/729 16/271 9) Jervis Bay nil Cont 13/05 13/05 14/05 nil nil nil440/100 10) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 13/05 13/05 14/05 nil nil nil100/100 11) TCI Surya nil Cont 13/05 13/05 14/05 nil nil 438249/662 12) Simona nil St Bary 12/05 12/05 16/05 nil 1,274 nil 8,682 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga SEACREST Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 27/04 2) Atlantic Latvia VPS FOIL 35,000 nil nil ----- 03/05 3) Jag Prachi nil FOIL/LSHS nil 500/150 nil ----- 10/05 4) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen nil 3,500 nil ----- 12/05 5) Kenza Ex Noroc nil FOIL/LDO nil 800/100 nil ----- 12/05 6) Dawn Meerut nil Naptha 15,000 nil nil ----- 13/05 7) Bux Hill nil Cont nil nil 100/100 ----- 13/05 8) AL Agaila nil COIL nil 139,913 nil ----- 13/05 9) Osm Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Theresa Aries unicorn POIL nil 16,000 nil 13/05 2) Don Corlos Parek Cars 3,350 nil nil 13/05 3) Buxharmony Chakiat Cont nil nil 1,400 14/05 4) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 14/05 5) Coromand st John Cont nil nil 700/900 14/05 6) Pine Leader ASS SCOI 13,500 857/332 nil 14/05 7) STX Flamingo Parekh Cars 5,500 nil nil 15/05 8) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 2,000 15/05 9) Ocean Lohas Puyvast SCOIL nil 5,308 nil 15/05 10) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 16/05 11) OXL Lotus Everett Supply nil nil nil 16/05 12) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 950/950 17/05 13) APL Bangkok BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 18/05 14) Nilufer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,380 nil 18/05 15) CMA CGM Jasper CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 18/05 16) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,300 21/05 17) Hyundai Vlad Hyundai Cont nil 1,000 nil 21/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL