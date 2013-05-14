May 14Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 12
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 38
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Alam Mesra nil Wheat 09/05 12/05 20/05 2,180 nil nil 40,320
2) Swaraj Dweep nil Genl 09/05 09/05 14/05 nil nil nil 25/25
3) Sagar Kanya nil Survey 09/05 10/05 15/05 nil nil nil
4) Pratibha Cauvery nil Repair 21/11 21/11 ----- nil nil nil
5) Bering Sea nil FOIL 09/05 11/05 16/05 5,300 nil nil 28,700
6) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen 12/05 13/05 14/05 nil nil nil 3,500
7) Gulf Horizon nil HSD 07/05 11/05 14/05 nil 17,500 nil 12,000
8) Jakarta Express nil Cont 12/05 12/05 13/05 nil nil1059/729 16/271
9) Jervis Bay nil Cont 13/05 13/05 14/05 nil nil nil440/100
10) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 13/05 13/05 14/05 nil nil nil100/100
11) TCI Surya nil Cont 13/05 13/05 14/05 nil nil 438249/662
12) Simona nil St Bary 12/05 12/05 16/05 nil 1,274 nil 8,682
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Tshd Navayuga SEACREST Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 27/04
2) Atlantic Latvia VPS FOIL 35,000 nil nil ----- 03/05
3) Jag Prachi nil FOIL/LSHS nil 500/150 nil ----- 10/05
4) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen nil 3,500 nil ----- 12/05
5) Kenza Ex Noroc nil FOIL/LDO nil 800/100 nil ----- 12/05
6) Dawn Meerut nil Naptha 15,000 nil nil ----- 13/05
7) Bux Hill nil Cont nil nil 100/100 ----- 13/05
8) AL Agaila nil COIL nil 139,913 nil ----- 13/05
9) Osm Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Theresa Aries unicorn POIL nil 16,000 nil 13/05
2) Don Corlos Parek Cars 3,350 nil nil 13/05
3) Buxharmony Chakiat Cont nil nil 1,400 14/05
4) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 14/05
5) Coromand st John Cont nil nil 700/900 14/05
6) Pine Leader ASS SCOI 13,500 857/332 nil 14/05
7) STX Flamingo Parekh Cars 5,500 nil nil 15/05
8) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cont nil nil 2,000 15/05
9) Ocean Lohas Puyvast SCOIL nil 5,308 nil 15/05
10) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 16/05
11) OXL Lotus Everett Supply nil nil nil 16/05
12) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 950/950 17/05
13) APL Bangkok BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 18/05
14) Nilufer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,380 nil 18/05
15) CMA CGM Jasper CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 18/05
16) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,300 21/05
17) Hyundai Vlad Hyundai Cont nil 1,000 nil 21/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL