May 15Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 06 Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Theresa Aries UNITED OCEAN POIL 13/05 17/05 16/05 nil 6,050 nil 5,450 2) Alam Mesra SEACREST Wheat 09/05 12/05 20/05 6,283 nil nil 29,632 3) Nicobar nil Genl/Pass 13/05 13/05 15/05 nil nil nil 25/25 4) Miss Simona nil St Bary 12/05 12/05 15/05 nil 4,667 nil 766 5) Sagar Kanya nil Survey 09/05 10/05 15/05 nil nil nil 6) Bering Sea nil FOIL 09/05 11/05 16/05 7,300 nil nil 13,500 7) Asphat Alliance nil Bitumen 12/05 13/05 15/05 nil 2,550 nil 700 8) AL Agaila nil COIL 13/05 14/05 16/05 nil 50,000 nil 90,264 9) Wan Hai nil Cont 15/05 15/05 16/05 nil nil nil200/200 10) Hyundai Highway nil Cont 14/05 14/05 15/05 nil nil 1,042458/100 11) Buxharmony nil Cont 14/05 14/05 17/05 nil nil 910490/140 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navayuga SEACREST Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 27/04 2) Atlantic Latvia VPS FOIL 35,000 nil nil ----- 03/05 3) Jag Prachi nil FOIL/LSHS nil 500/150 nil ----- 10/05 4) Kenza Ex Noroc nil FOIL/LDO nil 800/100 nil ----- 12/05 5) Dawn Meeru nil Naptha 15,000 nil nil ----- 13/05 6) Stx Flamingo nil Cars 5,500 nil nil ----- 15/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coroma st John Cont nil nil 700/900 15/05 2) Pine Leader ASS SCOI 13,500 857/332 nil 15/05 3) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 16/05 4) Ocean Lohas Puyvast SCOIL nil 5,308 nil 16/05 5) Mermaid Star SAI JB Bary 12,000 nil nil 16/05 6) OXL Lotus Everett Supply nil nil nil 16/05 7) DS Warrior Atlantic COIL nil 138,850 nil 16/05 8) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 950/950 17/05 9) Victory Atlantic Survye nil nil nil 17/05 10) APL Bangkok BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 18/05 11) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 18/05 12) Nilufer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,380 nil 18/05 13) Swarana Godavari SWLD COIL nil 49,380 nil 18/05 14) CMA CGM Jasper CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 19/05 15) Nancowry A&N Passe nil nil nil 19/05 16) Safmarine Ngami maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 20/05 17) Maersk Darlington Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 20/05 18) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,500 21/05 19) Enerland Star ULA M.SCale 27,000 nil nil 21/05 20) Miramis Oryxl Atlan-REL nil 8,250 nil 22/05 21) Ocean Concord Oriss Pro nil 518/260 nil 25/05 22) Rio Grande ExpressInchcape Cont nil nil 800/650 25/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL