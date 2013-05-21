May 21Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 28
Total Vessles 41
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Alam Mesra nil Wheat 09/05 12/05 20/05 5,479 nil nil 1,566
2) Nacowry nil Passengers 19/05 19/05 22/05 nil nil nil
3) TCI Xps nil LOG 19/05 19/05 23/05 nil 1,662 nil 1,048
4) Pine Leader nil GB 15/05 15/05 23/05 4,861 nil nil 5,954
5) Bering Sea nil FOIL 09/05 11/05 20/05 5,000 nil nil 5,407
6) DS Warrior nil COIL 16/05 16/05 22/05 nil nil nil 50,283
7) Bux Hill nil Cont 20/05 20/05 21/05 nil nil nil100/100
8) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 20/05 20/05 21/05 nil nil nil100/100
9) L Amanda nil Cont 19/05 19/05 20/05 nil nil 609/106501/109
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Tshd Navayuga JMB Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 27/04
2) Atlantic Latvia IOS FOIL 35,000 nil nil ----- 03/05
3) Stx Flamingo AtlantiC Cars 5,500 nil nil ----- 15/05
4) Borneo Pionner AtlanTIC POIL nil 9,500 nil ----- 19/05
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Maersk Darlington Maersk Cont nil nil 100/100 20/05
2) Safmarine Ngami maersk Cont nil nil 100/100 20/05
3) Miramis Oryxl Atlan-REL nil 8,250 nil 20/05
4) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,500 21/05
5) Hyundai VladstovikHyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 21/05
6) Coromand St John Cont nil nil 900 22/05
7) Kepler BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 22/05
8) TCI Arjun TCI Cont nil nil 130 22/05
9) Roy Maersk Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 22/05
10) Izumo NYK Cont nil nil 990 23/05
11) Gati Majestic Gatic Cont nil nil 650 23/05
12) Golsan Starline Urea nil 19,767 nil 23/05
13) Jahan Brothers Admiral M.Scale 13,500 nil nil 23/05
14) Pahrmony JMC POIL nil 2,000 nil 23/05
15) OS Breeze Samudra COIL nil 131,500 nil 24/05
16) Jag Aanchal Atlan-IOC HSD nil 64,448 nil 24/05
17) Arrilah Pradeep Bary 35,000 nil nil 24/05
18) Merian Mitsui Cont nil nil 800/800 24/05
19) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 24/05
20) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 25/05
21) Emerland Star ULA M.Scale 27,000 nil nil 25/05
22) Unity Realay Cont nil nil 400/250 25/05
23) Rio Grande ExpressInchcape Cont nil nil 800/650 25/05
24) Vera SAI proj nil 156 nil 26/05
25) Iwashiro NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 26/05
26) Maersk drury Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 26/05
27) Kota Permessan PIL Cont nil nil 1,500 28/05
28) Hyundai Advance Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 28/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL