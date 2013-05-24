May 24- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 04
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessels 33
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) Alam Mesra nil Wheat 09/05 12/05 24/05 nil n.a. nil n.a.
2) Roy Maersk nil FOIL 22/05 22/05 28/05 4,900 nil nil 28,000
3) OS Breeze nil COIL 24/05 24/05 26/05 nil TOCOME nil 131,342
4) TCI Arjun nil CNTR 22/05 23/05 24/05 nil nil 97/62 n.a.
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) Atlantic Latvia nil FOIL 35,000 nil nil 03/05 ---
2) Jag Aanchal nil HSD nil 64,448 nil 24/05 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 800/800 24/05
2) Golsan Starline Urea nil 19,767 nil 24/05
3) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 24/05
4) Jahan Brothers Admiral M.Scale 13,500 nil nil 24/05
5) Pharmony JMC POIL nil 2,000 nil 24/05
6) Gati Majestic Gati CNTR nil nil 650 25/05
7) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 25/05
8) Rio Grande ExpressInchcape CNTR nil nil 800/650 25/05
9) Jag Lalit JMB COIL nil 147,169 nil 26/05
10) Bux hill MASC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 26/05
11) Titan Vision Marlink POIL nil 5,500 nil 26/05
12) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 26/05
13) Unity Realay CNTR nil nil 400/250 26/05
14) Emerland Star ULA M.Scale 27,000 nil nil 27/05
15) Arrilah Preadeep Bary 35,000 nil nil 27/05
16) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 27/05
17) Maersk drury Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 27/05
18) STX Dove Parekh Cars 3,500 nil nil 28/05
19) Kota Permessan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/15 28/05
20) Asia Adventure JMC POIL nil 5,500 nil 28/05
21) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 28/05
22) Dynatank Unicorn POIL nil 9,000 nil 28/05
23) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/20 28/05
24) Coromandel Ex SimaSt John CNTR nil nil 950/975 29/05
25) YM Saturn Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,166 nil 29/05
26) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/975 30/05
27) Wilhelm E Mitsui CNTR nil nil 810/820 31/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL