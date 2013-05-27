May 27- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels nil Expected Vessels 22 Total Vessels 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Apostolos nil GB 26/05 26/05 29/05 917 nil nil 13,083 2) Diamond Express nil Excav 26/05 26/05 03/06 nil 542 nil 1 3) Golsan nil Urea 24/05 24/05 30/05 nil 2,624 nil 12,418 4) EMerland Star nil M.Scale 26/05 26/05 27/05 22,066 nil nil 4,934 5) Jag Aanchal nil HSD 24/05 26/05 30/05 nil 3,500 nil 60,948 6) Jag Lalit nil COIL 26/05 26/05 29/05 nil 15,000 nil 132,169 7) Bux Hill nil CNTR 27/05 27/05 28/05 nil nil 202 798/10 8) Safmarine Ngami nil CNTR 27/05 27/05 28/05 nil nil 289/92711/908 9) Iwashiro nil CNTR 26/05 26/05 27/05 nil nil 612/212328/728 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** nil nil nil nil nil nil ----- --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Titan Vision Marlink POIL nil 4,310 nil 27/05 2) Maersk drury Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 27/05 3) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 400/250 27/05 4) Arrilah Preadeep Bary 35,000 nil nil 27/05 5) Kota Permessan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/15 28/05 6) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 28/05 7) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/20 28/05 8) Asia Adventure JMC POIL nil 5,500 nil 28/05 9) STX Dove Parekh Cars 3,500 nil nil 29/05 10) Coromandel Ex SimaSt John CNTR nil nil 950/975 29/05 11) YM Saturn Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,166 nil 29/05 12) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/975 30/05 13) Y M Saturn Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,166 nil 30/05 14) Euro Max Cma CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 31/05 15) Wilhelm E Mitsui CNTR nil nil 810/820 31/05 16) Vera SAI LOCO nil 156 nil 31/05 17) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 31/05 18) CMA CGM Turquisoe CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 1000/10 01/06 19) Dyna Tank Unicorn POIL nil 9,000 nil 01/06 20) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 139,874 nil 01/06 21) New Light GAC Wheat 21,000 nil nil 02/06 22) Marions Ex Mastro seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/10 02/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL