May 28- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Apostolos nil GB 26/05 26/05 29/05 3,918 nil nil 9,165 2) Arrilah nil Bary 28/05 28/05 31/05 TOCOME nil nil 35,000 3) Golsan nil Urea 24/05 24/05 30/05 nil 4,300 nil 8,118 4) Jag Aanchal nil HSD 24/05 26/05 30/05 nil 16,500 nil 44,448 5) Titan Vision nil POIL 27/05 27/05 29/05 nil 2,300 nil 2,010 6) Jag Lalit nil COIL 26/05 26/05 29/05 nil 60,000 nil 72,169 7) Bux Hill nil CNTR 27/05 27/05 29/05 nil nil 706/492 92/508 8) Maersk drury nil CNTR 27/05 27/05 28/05 nil nil1519/414281/586 9) Unity nil CNTR 27/05 28/05 28/05 nil nil 40360/25000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Kota Permessan nil CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 27/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Hyundai Advance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/05 2) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 28/05 3) Coromandel Ex SimaSt John CNTR nil nil 950/975 29/05 4) YM Saturn Interocn CSFOIL nil 7,166 nil 29/05 5) Asia Adventure JMC POIL nil 5,500 nil 29/05 6) Xpress Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 950/975 30/05 7) STX Dove Parekh Cars 3,500 nil nil 30/05 8) Billeborg Puyvast GB 3,000 nil nil 30/05 9) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/135 30/05 10) Harsha Prem Sanco-BP HSD nil 10,000 nil 30/05 11) Euro Max Cma CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 31/05 12) Wilhelm E Mitsui CNTR nil nil 810/820 31/05 13) Vera SAI LOCO nil 156 nil 31/05 14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 31/05 15) Sea Lady JMB R.Phos nil 27,390 nil 31/05 16) MT Unicorn SICAL L Stone nil 50,022 nil 01/06 17) Dyna Tank Unicorn POIL nil 9,000 nil 01/06 18) Diamond Star ASS GB/SCOIL 8,000 12,552 nil 01/06 19) CMA CGM Turquisoe CMA CGM CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/06 20) Yong Tong Seaports POIL nil 2,500 nil 01/06 21) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 139,874 nil 01/06 22) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,000 1,700 nil 01/06 23) New Light GAC Wheat 21,000 nil nil 02/06 24) Marions Ex Mastro seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 02/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL