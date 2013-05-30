May 30Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 32
Total Vessles 42
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Apostolos nil GB 26/05 26/05 31/05 3,622 nil nil 2,029
2) Golsan nil Urea 24/05 24/05 30/05 nil 2,145 nil 1,120
3) Arrilah nil Bary 28/05 28/05 30/05 13,260 nil nil 8,850
4) Victory nil HSD 28/05 28/05 30/05 nil 4,000 nil 2,134
5) Blossom nil Survey 29/05 29/05 31/05 nil nil nil
6) Wan Hai nil Cont 28/05 28/05 30/05 nil nil 169/974316/102
7) Coromandel Ex Simanil Cont 29/05 29/05 30/05 nil nil 716/301284/599
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) YM Saturn nil CSFOIL nil 7,166 nil ----- 29/05
2) Jag Aanchal nil HSD nil 23,448 nil ----- 29/05
3) Asia Adventure nil POIL nil 5,500 nil ----- 30/05
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Xpress Indus Seacons Cont nil nil 950/975 30/05
2) Sindhu Sankalp Seapol Research nil nil nil 30/05
3) STX Dove Parekh Cars 3,500 nil nil 30/05
4) TCI Xps TCI Cont nil nil 150/135 30/05
5) Nancowry A&N Genl/PAss nil nil nil 30/05
6) Vera SAI LOCO nil 156 nil 31/05
7) Wilhelm E Mitsui Cont nil nil 810/820 31/05
8) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 31/05
9) Sea Lady JMB R.Phos nil 27,390 nil 31/05
10) Harsha Prem Sanco-BP HSD nil 10,000 nil 31/05
11) Euro Max Cma CGM BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 01/06
12) MT Unicorn SICAL L Stone nil 50,022 nil 01/06
13) Dyna Tank Unicorn POIL nil 9,000 nil 01/06
14) Diamond Star ASS GB/SCOIL 8,000 12,552 nil 01/06
15) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,000 1,700 nil 01/06
16) Yong Tong Seaports POIL nil 2,500 nil 01/06
17) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 139,874 nil 01/06
18) CMA CGM Turquisoe CMA CGM Cont nil nil 1,000 02/06
19) New Light GAC Wheat 21,000 nil nil 02/06
20) Genmar Consul Interocn Molas 18,000 nil nil 02/06
21) Marions Ex Mastro seacons Cont nil nil 1,000 02/06
22) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 03/06
23) Maersk Dalton Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 03/06
24) TTM Harmony Infinity MOP nil 17,769 nil 03/06
25) Hanjin Manzaillo Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,400 04/06
26) HyundaiBridge Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 04/06
27) Gati Pride Gati B.Meta 450/130 2,080 nil 04/06
28) Spar Lyra Unicorn L Stone nil 49,562 nil 04/06
29) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 06/06
30) Istra Ace Mitsui Cars 100 nil nil 06/06
31) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 07/06
32) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 900/900 07/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL