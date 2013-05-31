May 31Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 42 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Apostolos nil GB 26/05 26/05 31/05 3,622 nil nil 2,029 2) Golsan nil Urea 24/05 24/05 30/05 nil 2,145 nil 1,120 3) Arrilah nil Bary 28/05 28/05 30/05 13,260 nil nil 8,850 4) Victory nil HSD 28/05 28/05 30/05 nil 4,000 nil 2,134 5) Blossom nil Survey 29/05 29/05 31/05 nil nil nil 6) Wan Hai nil Cont 28/05 28/05 30/05 nil nil 169/974316/102 7) Coromandel Ex Simanil Cont 29/05 29/05 30/05 nil nil 716/301284/599 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) YM Saturn nil CSFOIL nil 7,166 nil ----- 29/05 2) Jag Aanchal nil HSD nil 23,448 nil ----- 29/05 3) Asia Adventure nil POIL nil 5,500 nil ----- 30/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Xpress Indus Seacons Cont nil nil 950/975 30/05 2) Sindhu Sankalp Seapol Research nil nil nil 30/05 3) STX Dove Parekh Cars 3,500 nil nil 30/05 4) TCI Xps TCI Cont nil nil 150/135 30/05 5) Nancowry A&N Genl/PAss nil nil nil 30/05 6) Vera SAI LOCO nil 156 nil 31/05 7) Wilhelm E Mitsui Cont nil nil 810/820 31/05 8) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 31/05 9) Sea Lady JMB R.Phos nil 27,390 nil 31/05 10) Harsha Prem Sanco-BP HSD nil 10,000 nil 31/05 11) Euro Max Cma CGM BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 01/06 12) MT Unicorn SICAL L Stone nil 50,022 nil 01/06 13) Dyna Tank Unicorn POIL nil 9,000 nil 01/06 14) Diamond Star ASS GB/SCOIL 8,000 12,552 nil 01/06 15) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 5,000 1,700 nil 01/06 16) Yong Tong Seaports POIL nil 2,500 nil 01/06 17) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 139,874 nil 01/06 18) CMA CGM Turquisoe CMA CGM Cont nil nil 1,000 02/06 19) New Light GAC Wheat 21,000 nil nil 02/06 20) Genmar Consul Interocn Molas 18,000 nil nil 02/06 21) Marions Ex Mastro seacons Cont nil nil 1,000 02/06 22) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 03/06 23) Maersk Dalton Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 03/06 24) TTM Harmony Infinity MOP nil 17,769 nil 03/06 25) Hanjin Manzaillo Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,400 04/06 26) HyundaiBridge Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 04/06 27) Gati Pride Gati B.Meta 450/130 2,080 nil 04/06 28) Spar Lyra Unicorn L Stone nil 49,562 nil 04/06 29) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 06/06 30) Istra Ace Mitsui Cars 100 nil nil 06/06 31) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 07/06 32) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 900/900 07/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL