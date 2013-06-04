Jun 04Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal nil LOIL 06/01 02/06 05/06 nil 1,700 nil 5,000 2) Dyna Tank nil POIL 06/01 01/06 03/06 nil 5,000 nil 200 3) Sindhu Sankalp nil Research 30/05 30/05 06/06 nil nil nil 4) Diamond Star nil GB 06/02 02/06 07/06 nil nil nil 8,000 5) Yong Tong nil CPKO 06/02 02/06 03/06 nil 2,453 nil 6) Sea Lady nil R.Phos 06/01 01/06 07/06 nil 6,261 nil 14,043 7) MV Unicorn nil L Stone 06/01 01/06 06/06 nil 11,700 nil 31,722 8) Genmar Consul nil Molas 06/01 01/06 04/06 6,190 nil nil 10,500 9) Dawn Meerut nil HSD 06/02 02/06 04/06 6,000 nil nil 9,000 10) Beijing nil COIL 06/01 01/06 04/06 nil 62,000 nil 67,874 11) CMA CGM Turquisoe nil Cont 06/02 02/06 03/06 nil nil 129/135 12) MAersk Dalton nil Cont 06/03 03/06 04/06 nil nil 55945/100 13) Safmarine Ngami nil Cont 06/03 03/06 04/06 nil nil 359641/100 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Aanchal nil HSD nil 23,448 nil ----- 29/05 2) Tshd Navyuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 31/05 3) Osm Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Marions Ex Mastro seacons Cont nil nil 1,000 03/06 2) Harsha Prem Sanco HSD nil 10,000 nil 03/06 3) Feng hai Seaports CPOIL nil 2,500 nil 04/06 4) Hanjin Manzaillo Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,400 04/06 5) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 04/06 6) HyundaiBridge Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 04/06 7) Bux Hill MSC Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 04/06 8) Spar Lyra Unicorn L Stone nil 49,562 nil 04/06 9) Coromandel St John Cont nil nil 800/900 04/06 10) Fred Ex CMA BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 05/06 11) TTM Harmony Infinity MOP nil 17,769 nil 05/06 12) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 06/06 13) Istra Ace Mitsui Cars 100 nil nil 06/06 14) Gati Pride Gati B.Meta 450/130 2,080 nil 06/06 15) Mykonos Warrior Interocn COIL nil 137,304 nil 07/06 16) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 900/900 07/06 17) Yasa Anatola JMB SCOIL nil 8,888 nil 07/06 18) Helga Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 07/06 19) APL Bangkok BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 08/06 20) Santos Expres Inchcape Cont nil nil 650/750 08/06 21) MAersk Dartford Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 10/06 22) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 10/06 23) Grand Fortuna ASS Genl/GB 8,000 191 nil 10/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL