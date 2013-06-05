Jun 05Port conditions ofChennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 18 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kobraid --- SCOIL 04/06 04/06 05/06 nil 1,981 nil 2,485 .) nil --- GB 04/06 04/06 05/06 nil TOCOM nil 12,500 2) New Light --- Wheat 04/06 04/06 11/06 TOCOM nil nil 21,000 3) Swaraj Dweep --- Genl 04/06 04/06 08/06 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) Diamond Star --- GB 02/06 02/06 06/06 3,187 nil nil 3,313 .) nil --- SCOIL 02/06 02/06 06/06 nil 2,217 nil nil 5) Sea Lady --- R.Phos 01/06 01/06 07/06 nil 6,340 nil 2,657 6) MV Unicorn --- L Stone 01/06 01/06 06/06 nil 12,020 nil 9,022 7) Spar Lyra --- L Stone 05/06 05/06 10/06 nil TOCOM nil 49,562 8) Harsha Prem --- HSD 03/06 03/06 05/06 nil 10,000 nil 4,000 9) Jag Prachi --- FOIL 05/06 05/06 06/06 nil TOCOM nil 6,500 10) Bux Hill --- CNTR 04/06 04/06 05/06 nil nil 815/284 185/716 11) Fred Ex CMA CG --- CNTR 05/06 05/06 06/06 nil nil TOCOM 1400/1400 12) Hyundai Bridge --- CNTR 04/06 04/06 05/06 nil nil 970/366 30/634 13) Hanjin Manzaillo --- CNTR 04/06 04/06 05/06 nil nil1462/901 238/199 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Aanchal nil HSD nil 23,448 nil ----- 29/05 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coromandel Ex St John CNTR nil nil 800/900 05/06 2) Istra Ace Mitsui Cars 100 nil nil 05/06 3) Elbtank Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 06/06 4) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/06 5) Mykonos Warrior Interocn COIL nil 137,304 nil 07/06 6) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 900/900 07/06 7) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1400 07/06 8) Apollo Tank Seaports POIL nil 4,000 nil 07/06 9) Yasa Anatola JMB SCOIL nil 8,888 nil 07/06 10) APL Bangkok BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 08/06 11) Santos Expres Inchcape CNTR nil nil 650/750 08/06 12) Helga Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 08/06 13) MAersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/06 14) Safmarine Ngami Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/06 15) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil n.a. 11/06 16) Kota Kaya PIL CNTR nil nil n.a. 11/06 17) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil n.a. 11/06 18) Almyros SICAL L Stone nil 50,000 nil 11/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: CNTRainers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL