Jun 06Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) New Light nil Wheat 04/06 04/06 11/06 3,830 nil nil 17,170 2) Swaraj Dweep nil Genl 04/06 04/06 08/06 nil nil nil 3) Sindhu Sankalp nil Research 30/05 30/05 06/06 nil nil nil 4) Han Hong nil MOP 06/05 06/05 06/07 nil 1,395 nil 1,260 5) TTM Harmony nil MOP 06/05 06/05 06/09 nil 2,848 nil 14,821 6) Spar Lyra nil L sTone 06/05 06/05 06/10 nil 14,105 nil 35,457 7) Fred Ex CMA nil Cont 05/06 05/06 06/06 nil nil1749/867101/583 8) Coromandel Ex Simanil Cont 06/05 06/05 06/06 nil nil 637/554163/346 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Elbank Denmark nil FOIL nil 22,630 nil ----- 06/06 2) Tshd Navyuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 31/05 3) Osm Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Istra Ace Mitsui Trucks 400 nil nil 06/06 2) Iwaki NYK Cont nil nil 100/100 07/06 3) Sagar Nidhi S.Chart Research nil nil nil 07/06 4) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 6 07/06 5) Jitra Bhum Chakiat Cont nil nil 900/900 07/06 6) Apollo Tank Seaports POIL nil 4,000 nil 07/06 7) Yasa Anatola JMB SCOIL nil 8,888 nil 07/06 8) Gati Pride Gati B.Meta 450/130 2,080 nil 07/06 9) APL Bangkok BTL Cont nil nil 140 08/06 10) Konos Warrior Interocn COIL nil 137,304 nil 08/06 11) Santos Expres Inchcape Cont nil nil 650/750 08/06 12) Helga Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 08/06 13) STX Fortie JMB Supply nil nil nil 09/06 14) MAersk Dartford Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 09/06 15) Safmarine Ngami Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 10/06 16) Jindal Tarini Synergy LOG nil 4,500 nil 10/06 17) TCI Arjun TCI Cont nil nil 134/130 10/06 18) OEL Trust Relay Cont nil nil nil 11/06 19) Kota Kaya PIL Cont nil nil nil 11/06 20) TCI Prabhu TCI Cont nil nil 110/110 11/06 21) Hyundai Progress Hyundai Cont nil nil nil 11/06 22) CP 39 SEaports CPOIL nil 3,000 nil 11/06 23) Almyros SICAL L Stone nil 50,000 nil 11/06 24) Nancowry A&N Pass nil nil nil 12/06 25) TCI Xps TCI Cont nil nil 143/135 13/06 26) Grand Fortuna ASS Genl/GB 8,000 191 nil 13/06 27) Maharajan agarsen SCI COIL nil 140,081 nil 14/06 28) CMA CGM Quartze CMA Agen Cont nil nil 1,000 14/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL