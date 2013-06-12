Jun 12- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) OSLo Carrier nil JB Bary 11/06 11/06 14/06 95 nil nil 8,705 2) Gati Pride nil Cement 10/06 11/06 16/06 TOCOME nil nil 1,300 nil B.Metal 10/06 11/06 16/06 TOCOME nil nil 4,500 nil LOG 10/06 11/06 16/06 nil 1,140 nil 940 3) Sea Bird nil JB Bary 11/06 11/06 12/06 1,687 nil nil 1,013 4) Almyros nil L sTone 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 3,920 nil 46,080 5) Theresa nil CSFOIL 11/06 11/06 15/06 nil 3,000 nil 17,000 6) Prem Mala nil ATF 08/06 11/06 13/06 TOCOME nil nil 8,000 7) Elbank Denmark nil FOIL 06/06 07/06 12/06 4,693 nil nil 8,807 8) Hyundai Progress nil CNTR 12/06 12/06 13/06 nil nil TOCOME1000/10 9) TCI Xps nil CNTR 12/06 12/06 13/06 nil nil nil135/143 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Wan hai nil CNTR nil nil 2000/20 11/06 --- 2) Crystal nil LOIL n.a. nil nil 05/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coromandel St John CNTR nil nil 1000/18 12/06 2) Swarna Godavari SWLD COIL nil 50,149 nil 12/06 3) Kota Kaya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/15 13/06 4) CP 39 SEaports CPOIL nil 3,000 nil 13/06 5) TCI Pabhu TCI CNTR nil nil 110/110 13/06 6) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 13/06 7) Helga Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 13/06 8) Ocean Cosmos Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 14/06 9) Neptytank SEaports POIL nil 2,850 nil 14/06 10) Merian Mitsu CNTR nil nil 385/415 14/06 11) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 600/600 14/06 12) Maharajan agarsen SCI COIL nil 140,081 nil 14/06 13) Hellinic Wind Infinity Wheat 13,840 nil nil 14/06 14) Kassos Atlatnic COIL nil 75,972 nil 15/06 15) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 16/06 16) Asian Empire Parekh Cars 3,150 nil nil 16/06 17) CMA CGM Quartze CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 16/06 18) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 16/06 19) Grand Fortuna ASS Genl/GB 8,000 191 nil 16/06 20) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 17/06 21) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 17/06 22) Chennai Perumai Jespa L sTone nil 36,500 nil 17/06 23) Buxharmony Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1200/18 18/06 24) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 18/06 25) Wilhelm Mitusi CNTR nil nil 820/800 21/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL