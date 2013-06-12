Jun 12- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) OSLo Carrier nil JB Bary 11/06 11/06 14/06 95 nil nil 8,705
2) Gati Pride nil Cement 10/06 11/06 16/06 TOCOME nil nil 1,300
nil B.Metal 10/06 11/06 16/06 TOCOME nil nil 4,500
nil LOG 10/06 11/06 16/06 nil 1,140 nil 940
3) Sea Bird nil JB Bary 11/06 11/06 12/06 1,687 nil nil 1,013
4) Almyros nil L sTone 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 3,920 nil 46,080
5) Theresa nil CSFOIL 11/06 11/06 15/06 nil 3,000 nil 17,000
6) Prem Mala nil ATF 08/06 11/06 13/06 TOCOME nil nil 8,000
7) Elbank Denmark nil FOIL 06/06 07/06 12/06 4,693 nil nil 8,807
8) Hyundai Progress nil CNTR 12/06 12/06 13/06 nil nil TOCOME1000/10
9) TCI Xps nil CNTR 12/06 12/06 13/06 nil nil nil135/143
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Wan hai nil CNTR nil nil 2000/20 11/06 ---
2) Crystal nil LOIL n.a. nil nil 05/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Coromandel St John CNTR nil nil 1000/18 12/06
2) Swarna Godavari SWLD COIL nil 50,149 nil 12/06
3) Kota Kaya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/15 13/06
4) CP 39 SEaports CPOIL nil 3,000 nil 13/06
5) TCI Pabhu TCI CNTR nil nil 110/110 13/06
6) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 13/06
7) Helga Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 13/06
8) Ocean Cosmos Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 14/06
9) Neptytank SEaports POIL nil 2,850 nil 14/06
10) Merian Mitsu CNTR nil nil 385/415 14/06
11) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 600/600 14/06
12) Maharajan agarsen SCI COIL nil 140,081 nil 14/06
13) Hellinic Wind Infinity Wheat 13,840 nil nil 14/06
14) Kassos Atlatnic COIL nil 75,972 nil 15/06
15) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 16/06
16) Asian Empire Parekh Cars 3,150 nil nil 16/06
17) CMA CGM Quartze CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 16/06
18) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 16/06
19) Grand Fortuna ASS Genl/GB 8,000 191 nil 16/06
20) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 17/06
21) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 17/06
22) Chennai Perumai Jespa L sTone nil 36,500 nil 17/06
23) Buxharmony Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1200/18 18/06
24) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 18/06
25) Wilhelm Mitusi CNTR nil nil 820/800 21/06
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL