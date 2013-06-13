Jun 13- Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 12 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CP 39 nil CPOIL 13/06 13/06 14/06 nil TOCOME nil 3,000 2) Nanocwry nil Genl 12/06 12/06 15/06 nil TOCOME nil 25/25 3) OSLo Carrier nil JB Bary 11/06 11/06 14/06 3,669 nil nil 5,036 4) Gati Pride nil Cement 10/06 11/06 16/06 TOCOME nil nil 1,300 nil B.Metal 10/06 11/06 16/06 TOCOME nil nil 4,500 nil LOG 10/06 11/06 16/06 nil 2,576 nil COMP 5) Almyros nil L sTone 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 13,575 nil 32,505 6) Prem Mala nil ATF 08/06 11/06 13/06 4,000 nil nil 4,000 7) Theresa Success nil CSFOIL 11/06 11/06 15/06 nil 5,250 nil 11,750 8) Swarna Godavari nil COIL 12/06 13/06 14/06 nil 300 nil 49,849 9) Wan Hai nil CNTR 11/06 12/06 13/06 nil nil n.a n.a 10) Hyundai Progress nil CNTR 12/06 12/06 13/06 nil nil n.a. n.a 11) TCI Prabhu nil CNTR 13/06 13/06 14/06 nil nil n.a n.a 12) Coromdanel Ex nil CNTR 12/06 12/06 13/06 nil nil n.a n.a Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal nil LOIL n.a. nil nil 05/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kota Kaya PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/15 13/06 2) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/06 3) Helga Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 13/06 4) Ocean Cosmos Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 14/06 5) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1200 14/06 6) Merian Mitsu CNTR nil nil 385/415 14/06 7) Neptytank SEaports POIL nil 2,850 nil 14/06 8) Jindal Tarini Imperial LOG nil 4,166 nil 14/06 9) Hellinic Wind Infinity Wheat 13,840 nil nil 14/06 10) Maharajan agarsen SCI COIL nil 140,081 nil 14/06 11) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 600/600 15/06 12) Kassos Atlatnic COIL nil 75,972 nil 15/06 13) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 15/06 14) Asian Empire Parekh Cars 3,150 nil nil 16/06 15) CMA CGM Quartze CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/06 16) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/06 17) Grand Fortuna ASS Genl/GB 8,000 191 nil 16/06 18) Maersk Dartford Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/06 19) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/06 20) Chennai Perumai Jespa L sTone nil 36,500 nil 17/06 21) Buxharmony Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1200/1800 18/06 22) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/06 23) Wilhelm Mitusi CNTR nil nil 820/800 21/06 24) Manila Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 550/750 22/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL