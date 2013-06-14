Jun 14Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CP 39 nil CPOIL 13/06 13/06 14/06 nil nil nil 3,000 2) Nanocwry nil Genl 06/12 06/12 15/06 nil nil nil 25/25 3) OSLo Carrier nil JB Bary 11/06 11/06 14/06 3,669 nil nil 5,036 4) Gati Pride nil Cement 10/06 11/06 16/06 nil nil nil 1,300 5) Almyros nil L sTone 11/06 11/06 17/06 nil 13,575 nil 32,505 6) Sagar Kanya nil Survey 09/05 10/05 15/06 nil nil nil 7) Prem Mala nil ATF 08/06 11/06 13/06 4,000 nil nil 4,000 8) Theresa Success nil CSFOIL 06/11 06/11 15/06 nil 5,250 nil 11,750 9) Swarna Godavari nil COIL 06/12 13/06 14/06 nil 300 nil 49,849 10) Wan Hai nil Cont 06/11 06/12 13/06 nil nil 145/748544/125 11) Hyundai Progress nil Cont 12/06 12/06 13/06 nil nil 158/106 17/534 12) TCI Prabhu nil Cont 13/06 13/06 14/06 nil nil nil110/110 13) Coromdanel nil Cont 06/12 06/12 13/06 nil nil 425/116375/884 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tshd Navyuga nil Drdgr nil nil nil ----- 31/05 2) Osm Arena nil Court nil nil nil ----- 08/02 3) Crystal nil LOIL nil nil nil ----- 05/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kota Kaya PIL Cont nil nil 1,500 13/06 2) Izumo NYK Cont nil nil 1,000 13/06 3) Helga Puyvast GB 6,000 nil nil 13/06 4) Ocean Cosmos Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 14/06 5) Sagar Purvi SCI Survey nil nil nil 14/06 6) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 120 14/06 7) Merian Mitsu Cont nil nil 385/415 14/06 8) Neptytank SEaports POIL nil 2,850 nil 14/06 9) Jindal Tarini Imperial LOG nil 4,166 nil 14/06 10) Hellinic Wind Infinity Wheat 13,840 nil nil 14/06 11) Maharajan agarsen SCI COIL nil 140,081 nil 14/06 12) OEL Trust Relay Cont nil nil 600/600 15/06 13) Nicobar SCI Pass nil nil nil 15/06 14) Kassos Atlatnic COIL nil 75,972 nil 15/06 15) Passat Spring BTL Cont nil nil 140 15/06 16) Asian Empire Parekh Cars 3,150 nil nil 16/06 17) CMA CGM Quartze CMA Agen Cont nil nil 100 16/06 18) Iwashiro NYK Cont nil nil 100 16/06 19) Grand Fortuna ASS Genl/GB 8,000 191 nil 16/06 20) Maersk Dartford Maersk Cont nil nil 100 16/06 21) Nicoline Maersk Maersk Cont nil nil 100 17/06 22) Chennai Perumai Jespa L sTone nil 36,500 nil 17/06 23) Sagar Manjusha SCI Research nil nil nil 18/06 24) Buxharmony Chakiat Cont nil nil 1,800 18/06 25) Hyundai Future Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 18/06 26) Wilhelm Mitusi Cont nil nil 820/800 21/06 27) Manila Express Inchape Cont nil nil 550/750 22/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL