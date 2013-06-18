Jun 18Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 32 Total Vessles 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Helga --- GB 14/6 14/6 18/6 1,040 nil nil 690 2) Jindal Tarini --- LOG 14/6 15/6 19/6 nil 2,113 nil COMP 3) Hellinic Wind --- Wheat 14/6 15/6 20/6 3,362 nil nil 7,530 4) Grand Fortuna --- GB 16/6 18/6 20/6 TOCOM nil nil 10,000 --- Genl 16/6 18/6 20/6 nil TOCOM nil 191 5) Prudent --- Hsd 16/6 18/6 18/6 nil 9,000 nil 8,500 6) Swarna Godavari --- COIL 17/6 17/6 18/6 nil 22,000 nil 8,000 7) Maersk Delmont --- CNTR 16/6 16/6 18/6 nil nil 1128/1226 162/474 8) Nicoline Maersk --- CNTR 17/6 17/6 18/6 nil nil 400/363 340 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Cosmos --- Naptha 35,000 nil nil 13/06 --- 2) Kassos --- COIL nil 75,972 nil 15/06 --- 3) King Fisher --- FOIL 33,000 nil nil 17/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Buxharmony Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1200/1800 21/06 2) Emerland Coral Puyvast SCOIL nil 113/3251 nil 18/06 3) Chennai Perumai Jespa L sTone nil 36,500 nil 18/06 4) Rickmers Dubai Ula Splat nil 1,385 nil 18/06 Ula Spipe nil 2,959 nil 18/06 5) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/06 6) Sat Belltrack GAC wheat 27,123 nil nil 19/06 7) Coromandel Ex St John CNTR nil nil 850/950 19/06 8) CP 43 Seaports POIL nil 6,000 nil 19/06 9) Fred Ex CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 19/06 10) Wana Bhum Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 20/06 11) Asian Legend Parekh Cars/Trucks 5879/18 nil nil 20/06 12) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 63/140 20/06 13) Global Vika Ex Atlantic LOIL 6,600 nil nil 20/06 14) Sun Bright Easter JB Bary 6,600 nil nil 20/06 15)Colchester Castle PSTS Spipe nil 2,767 nil 20/06 PSTS HRCOIL nil 1,313 nil 20/06 PSTS Splat nil 1,572 nil 20/06 16) Wilhelm Mitusi CNTR nil nil 820/800 21/6 17) Spring Sunshine Unicorn L sTone nil 45,333 nil 21/6 18) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1200 21/6 19) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 21/6 20) Euro Max CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 22/6 21) Manila Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 550/750 22/6 22) Joyful Fortune Indioc SCOIL nil 201 nil 22/6 23) Jag Lateef JMB COIL nil 140,611 nil 23/6 24) Marinos Ex Mastro Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 23/6 25) Lake Triview Benline S.Scrap nil 30,897 nil 23/6 26) Maersk Darlningt Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 24/6 27) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 24/6 28) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1400 24/6 29) You Shen Jespa POIL nil 3,000 nil 24/6 30) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/6 31) Ocean Diamond SICAL Lstone nil 50,000 nil 25/6 32) Fleves Atlantic COIL nil 124,807 nil 25/6 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL