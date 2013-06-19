Jun 19Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 35 Total Vessles 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Sat Bell nil Wheat 19/06 19/06 25/06 nil nil nil 27,123 2) Hellinic Wind nil Wheat 14/06 15/06 22/06 1,646 nil nil 5,884 3) Grand Fortuna nil GB 18/06 18/06 21/06 3,127 nil nil 6,873 4) Juwale nil Supply 14/06 18/06 20/06 nil nil nil 5) Chennai Perumai nil Gypsum 18/06 18/06 24/06 nil 1,425 nil 35,425 6) Sagar Kanya nil Survey 09/05 10/05 20/06 nil nil nil 7) Jindal Tarini nil LOG 14/06 15/06 21/06 nil nil nil 8) Sagar Manjusha nil Research 17/06 17/06 22/06 nil nil nil 9) Prudent nil Hsd 16/06 16/06 19/06 nil 8,500 nil 10) Kassos nil COIL 15/06 18/06 20/06 nil 15,000 nil 60,972 11) CMA nil Cont 17/06 17/06 19/06 nil nil 1,061 31/22 12) Hyundai nil Cont 19/06 19/06 20/06 nil nil nil 1,000 13) Mermaid nil Tug 12/10 12/10 17/06 nil 14,000 nil 2,348 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Cosmos Lotus Naptha 33,000 nil nil ----- 13/06 2) King Fisher IOS FOIL 33,000 nil nil ----- 17/06 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Vamsee Atlantic Supply nil nil nil 19/06 2) Coroma St John Cont nil nil 850/950 19/06 3) Ocean Marvel Seaports Supply nil nil nil 19/06 4) CP 43 Seaports POIL nil 6,000 nil 19/06 5) Fred BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 19/06 6) Wana Bhum Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 20/06 7) Asian Legend Parekh Cars/Trucks 5879/18 nil nil 20/06 8) TCI Arjun TCI Cont nil nil 63/140 20/06 9) Global Vika Atlantic LOIL 6,600 nil nil 20/06 10) Happy Venture Seatrans Sulp nil nil nil 20/06 11) Bux Harmony Chakiat Cont nil nil 1,200 21/06 12) Wilhelm Mitusi Cont nil nil 820/800 21/06 13) Spring Sunshine Unicorn L sTone nil 45,333 nil 21/06 14) Sun Bright Easter JB Bary 6,600 nil nil 21/06 15) Swaraj Dweep A&N Passengers nil nil nil 21/06 16) TCI Xps TCI Cont nil nil 150/150 21/06 17) Euro Max CMA CGM BTL Cont nil nil 1,400 22/06 18) Tiger Bridge BTL Cont nil nil 1,200 22/06 19) Manila Express Inchape Cont nil nil 550/750 22/06 20) Theresa Aquaris Seaports POIL nil 8,000 nil 22/06 21) Feng Hai Unicorn CPOIL nil 7,500 nil 22/06 22) Jag Lateef JMB COIL nil 140,611 nil 23/06 23) Marinos Ex Mastro Seacons Cont nil nil 1,100 23/06 24) Lake Triview Benline S.Scrap nil 30,897 nil 23/06 25) Maersk DarlningtonMaersk Cont nil nil 1,000 24/06 26) Grand Sphire Parekch Cars 2,420 nil nil 24/06 27) Nicoline Maersk Maersk Cont nil nil 1,000 24/06 28) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin Cont nil nil 1,500 25/06 29) You Shen Jespa POIL nil 3,000 nil 25/06 30) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cont nil nil 1,000 25/06 31) Glovis Challenge Parekh Excav/Cars 5,528 21 nil 26/06 32) Ocean Diamond SICAL Lstone nil 50,000 nil 26/06 33) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 135,565 nil 26/06 34) Fleves Atlantic COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/06 35) CMA CGM Lapis CMA-AGen Cont nil nil 1,000 29/06 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL