Jun 24- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 15 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Global Vika Ex nil LOIL 20/06 21/06 24/06 1,995 nil nil COMP 2) Feng hai nil RPAL 23/06 24/06 26/06 nil TOCOME nil 7,500 3) Sat Belltrack nil Wheat 19/06 19/06 24/06 4,768 nil nil 1,619 4) Swaraj Dweep nil Genl 21/06 21/06 25/06 TOCOME nil nil 64 5) Happy Venture nil Sulp 21/06 21/06 24/06 nil 2,327 nil COMP 6) Colchester Castle nil HRCOIL 21/06 21/06 25/06 nil TOCOME nil 1,313 7) SPring Sunshine nil L sTone 21/06 21/06 26/06 nil 9,215 nil 23,672 8) Sagar Kanya nil Surve 09/05 10/05 24/06 nil nil nil 9) King Fishe nil FOIL 17/06 20/06 25/06 nil 6,148 nil 16,300 10) Theresa Aquaris nil POIL 23/06 23/06 25/06 nil 1,200 nil 6,800 11) Jag Lateef nil COIL 23/06 23/06 25/06 nil 35,000 nil 105,611 12) Bux Hill nil CNTR 23/06 23/06 24/06 nil nil 1,090 110 13) MAersk Darlningtonnil CNTR 24/06 24/06 25/06 nil nil 676 325 14) Nicoline Maersk nil CNTR 24/06 24/06 25/06 nil nil TOCOME 1,000 15) Marinos Ex Mastro nil CNTR 23/06 23/06 24/06 nil nil 332/174768/926 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Victory nil Naptha nil 11,000 nil 24/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jag Aanachal Atlan-IOC HSD nil 41,948 nil 24/06 2) MTM Fairfield Atlan-RE Oryxl nil 6,809 nil 24/06 3) Lake Triview Benline S.Scrap nil 30,897 nil 24/06 4) Manila Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 550/750 25/06 5) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/14 25/06 6) Alpine Light Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 25/06 7) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 25/06 8) Coromandel Ex St John CNTR nil nil 900/100 25/06 9) Grand Sphire Parekch Cars 2,420 nil nil 26/06 10) Ocean Diamond SICAL Lstone nil 50,000 nil 26/06 11) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 135,565 nil 26/06 12) You Shen Jespa POIL nil 3,000 nil 26/06 13) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/20 26/06 14) Fleves Atlantic COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/06 15) Swarna Godavari SWLD COIL nil 28,000 nil 26/06 16) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 27/06 17) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000/12 28/06 18) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 29/06 19) Jag Lakshita JMB COIL nil 141,296 nil 29/06 20) CMA CGM Lapis CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 29/06 21) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/11 30/06 22) Maersk Drury Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 01/07 23) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 01/07 24) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 01/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL