Jun 25- Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessels 43 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CP 39 nil BOIL 21/06 24/06 26/06 nil 2,200 nil 3,800 2) Feng hai nil RPAL 23/06 24/06 26/06 nil 2,500 nil 5,000 3) Sat Belltrack nil Wheat 19/06 19/06 25/06 1,251 nil nil 368 4) Swaraj Dweep nil Genl 21/06 21/06 25/06 493 nil nil 71 5) Colchester Castle nil HRCOIL 21/06 21/06 26/06 nil 939 nil 374 6) SPring Sunshine nil L sTone 21/06 21/06 26/06 nil 9,594 nil 14,078 7) Lake Triview nil S.Scrap 24/06 24/06 30/06 nil 500 nil 30,397 8) King Fisher nil FOIL 17/06 20/06 25/06 nil 9,852 nil 6,448 9) MTM Fairfield nil Oryxl 24/06 24/06 26/06 nil 3,170 nil 3,639 10) Theresa Aquaris nil POIL 23/06 23/06 25/06 nil 5,100 nil 1,700 11) Jag Lateef nil COIL 23/06 23/06 25/06 nil 72,000 nil 33,611 12) Manila Express nil CNTR 25/06 25/06 26/06 nil nil TOCOME750/550 13) Nicoline Maersk nil CNTR 24/06 24/06 25/06 nil nil 1,096 104 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Victory nil Naptha nil 11,000 nil 24/06 --- 2) Jag Aanachal nil HSD nil 41,948 nil 24/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coromandel Ex St John CNTR nil nil 900/10 25/06 2) Ocean Diamond SICAL Lstone nil 50,000 nil 26/06 3) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 135,565 nil 26/06 4) Alpine Light Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 26/06 5) Grand Sphire Parekch Cars 2,420 nil nil 26/06 6) Fleves Atlantic COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/06 7) Glovis Challenge Parekh Excav/Cars 5,528 21 nil 26/06 8) Swarna Godavari SWLD COIL nil 28,000 nil 26/06 9) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/20 26/06 10) Vinalines Brave Unicorn L sTone nil 50,530 nil 27/06 11) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/14 27/06 12) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 27/06 13) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/10 27/06 14) Calmy Coral Puyvast SCOIL 5,000 nil nil 27/06 15) Glovis Champion PARekh Cars 3,000 nil nil 28/06 16) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000/12 28/06 17) Ikan Serong Seapol Gyps nil 30,000 nil 28/06 18) You Shen Jespa POIL nil 3,000 nil 28/06 19) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1400/14 29/06 20) Tiger Bridge APL CNTR nil nil 1400/12 29/06 21) CMA CGM Lapis CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/10 29/06 22) Jag Lakshita JMB COIL nil 141,296 nil 30/06 23) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/11 30/06 24) Maersk Drury Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 01/07 25) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/10 01/07 26) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 01/07 27) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/15 02/07 28) Hyundai VladivstokHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/10 02/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL