Jun 26Port conditions ofChennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CP 39 -- BOIL 21/07 24/07 26/07 nil 3,800 nil COMP 2) Kamnik -- GB 23/07 23/07 30/07 2,376 nil nil 11,124 -- Genl 23/07 23/07 30/07 nil TOCOM nil 335 -- SCOIL 23/07 23/07 30/07 nil 3,673 nil COMP -- Spipe 23/07 23/07 30/07 nil 390 nil 238 3) Colchester Castle -- HRCOIL 21/07 21/07 26/07 nil 374 nil COMP -- JB Bary 21/07 21/07 26/07 2,507 nil nil COMP -- Spipe 21/07 21/07 26/07 nil 5 nil COMP l -- Splat 21/07 21/07 26/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) SPring Sunshine -- L sTone 21/07 21/07 26/07 nil 10,294 nil 3,784 5) Lake Triview -- S.Scrap 24/07 24/07 30/07 nil 3,150 nil 27,247 6) Victory -- HSD 24/07 26/06 27/06 TOCOM nil nil 5,000 -- Naptha 24/07 26/06 27/06 nil 200 nil 10,800 7) Feng Hai -- RPAL 23/06 24/06 26/06 nil 3,800 nil 1,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Aanachal -- HSD nil 41,948 nil 24/06 --- 2) Ocean Diamond -- Dolomite nil 49,975 nil 26/06 --- 3) Alpine Light -- FOIL 35,000 nil nil 26/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Grand Sphire Parekch Cars 2,420 nil nil 26/07 2) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 135,565 nil 26/07 3) Fleves Atlantic COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/07 4) Swarna Godavari SWLD COIL nil 28,000 nil 26/07 5) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 26/07 6) Vinalines Brave Unicorn L sTone nil 50,530 nil 27/07 7) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1400 27/07 8) Coromandel St John CNTR nil nil 900/1000 27/07 9) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/07 10) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/07 11) Calmy Coral Puyvast SCOIL/ 5,000 8782/290 nil 27/07 12) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000 /1200 28/07 13) Ikan Serong Seapol Gyps/L Stone nil 30000/20410 nil 28/07 14) You Shen Jespa POIL nil 3,000 nil 28/07 15) Leader SW Ex Oriss Steel nil 998/2188 nil 28/07 16) Joyful Fortune Indioc SCOIL nil 201 nil 28/07 17) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 29/07 18) Tiger Bridge APL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 29/07 19) Inuymaa NYK SpipeHRCOIL nil 585/1413 nil 29/07 20) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Cars 1300/160 nil nil 29/07 21) CMA CGM Lapis CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/07 22) TCI XPs TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/07 23) Glovis Champion PArekh Cars 3,000 nil nil 30/06 24) Jag Lakshita JMB COIL nil 141,296 nil 30/06 25) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 30/06 26) Maersk Drury Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 01/07 27) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 01/07 28) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 01/07 29) Fal Staff PArekh Cars 750 nil nil 02/07 30) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 02/07 31) Hyundai VladivstokHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 02/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL