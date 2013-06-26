UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Jun 26Port conditions ofChennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CP 39 -- BOIL 21/07 24/07 26/07 nil 3,800 nil COMP 2) Kamnik -- GB 23/07 23/07 30/07 2,376 nil nil 11,124 -- Genl 23/07 23/07 30/07 nil TOCOM nil 335 -- SCOIL 23/07 23/07 30/07 nil 3,673 nil COMP -- Spipe 23/07 23/07 30/07 nil 390 nil 238 3) Colchester Castle -- HRCOIL 21/07 21/07 26/07 nil 374 nil COMP -- JB Bary 21/07 21/07 26/07 2,507 nil nil COMP -- Spipe 21/07 21/07 26/07 nil 5 nil COMP l -- Splat 21/07 21/07 26/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) SPring Sunshine -- L sTone 21/07 21/07 26/07 nil 10,294 nil 3,784 5) Lake Triview -- S.Scrap 24/07 24/07 30/07 nil 3,150 nil 27,247 6) Victory -- HSD 24/07 26/06 27/06 TOCOM nil nil 5,000 -- Naptha 24/07 26/06 27/06 nil 200 nil 10,800 7) Feng Hai -- RPAL 23/06 24/06 26/06 nil 3,800 nil 1,200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Aanachal -- HSD nil 41,948 nil 24/06 --- 2) Ocean Diamond -- Dolomite nil 49,975 nil 26/06 --- 3) Alpine Light -- FOIL 35,000 nil nil 26/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Grand Sphire Parekch Cars 2,420 nil nil 26/07 2) Guru Gobind Singh SCI COIL nil 135,565 nil 26/07 3) Fleves Atlantic COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/07 4) Swarna Godavari SWLD COIL nil 28,000 nil 26/07 5) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2000/2000 26/07 6) Vinalines Brave Unicorn L sTone nil 50,530 nil 27/07 7) Hanjin Vancover Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1400 27/07 8) Coromandel St John CNTR nil nil 900/1000 27/07 9) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/07 10) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 27/07 11) Calmy Coral Puyvast SCOIL/ 5,000 8782/290 nil 27/07 12) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000 /1200 28/07 13) Ikan Serong Seapol Gyps/L Stone nil 30000/20410 nil 28/07 14) You Shen Jespa POIL nil 3,000 nil 28/07 15) Leader SW Ex Oriss Steel nil 998/2188 nil 28/07 16) Joyful Fortune Indioc SCOIL nil 201 nil 28/07 17) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 29/07 18) Tiger Bridge APL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 29/07 19) Inuymaa NYK SpipeHRCOIL nil 585/1413 nil 29/07 20) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Cars 1300/160 nil nil 29/07 21) CMA CGM Lapis CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/07 22) TCI XPs TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/07 23) Glovis Champion PArekh Cars 3,000 nil nil 30/06 24) Jag Lakshita JMB COIL nil 141,296 nil 30/06 25) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 30/06 26) Maersk Drury Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 01/07 27) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 01/07 28) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 01/07 29) Fal Staff PArekh Cars 750 nil nil 02/07 30) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 02/07 31) Hyundai VladivstokHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 02/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)