Jun 28- Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 23 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vinalines Brave nil L Stone 27/06 27/06 02/07 nil 9,400 nil 41,130 2) Ocean Diamond nil Dolomite 26/06 26/06 30/06 nil 15,993 nil 28,901 3) Lake Triview nil S.Scrap 24/06 24/06 02/07 nil 5,762 nil 20,673 4) Jag Aanchal nil HSD 24/06 27/07 30/06 nil 6,500 nil 35,448 5) Guru Gobind Singh nil COIL 26/06 26/06 29/06 nil 49,000 nil 44,565 6) Hanjin Vancouver nil CNTR 27/06 27/06 28/06 nil nil 1,553 69 7) Hyundia Highway nil CNTR 27/06 27/06 28/07 nil nil1067/114433/886 8) Sima nil CNTR 27/06 27/06 28/06 nil nil 900/478 522 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Alpine Light nil FOIL 35,000 nil nil 26/06 --- 2) Fleves nil COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/06 --- 3) Iwaki nil CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/06 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Calmy Coral Puyvast SCOIL 5,000 8782/290 nil 28/06 2) Tiger Bridge APL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 29/06 3) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000/1200 29/06 4) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 29/06 5) Ikan Serong Seapol Gyps nil 30,000 nil 29/06 6) TCI XPs TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 29/06 7) CMA CGM Lapis CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/06 8) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil nil 30/06 9) Glovis Champion PArekh Cars 3,000 nil nil 30/06 10) Swarna Godavari SWLD COIL nil 280,000 nil 30/06 11) Jag Lakshita JMB COIL nil 141,296 nil 30/06 12) Ghetty Interocn CSFOIL nil 20,250 nil 30/06 13) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 30/06 14) Swarna Krishna SWLD COIL nil 56,259 nil 30/06 15) You Shen JESPA POIL nil 3,000 nil 30/06 16) Maersk Drury Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/07 17) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/07 18) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 01/07 19) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 02/07 20) TCI surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200 02/07 21) Hyundai VladivstokHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 02/07 22) Pine Leader ASS GB 13,000 13,302 nil 03/07 23) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 425/300 05/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL