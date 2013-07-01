Jul 01- Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 01
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessels 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Calmy Coral nil GB 28/06 28/06 03/07 144 nil nil 4,856
2) Vinalines Brave nil L Stone 27/06 27/06 02/07 nil 10,100 nil 11,030
3) Ikan Serong nil Gypsum 29/06 29/06 04/07 nil 11,100 nil 27,450
4) Lake Triview nil S.Scrap 24/06 24/06 01/07 nil 6,946 nil 1,756
5) ALpine Light nil FOIL 26/06 30/06 05/07 nil 5,460 nil 29,550
6) Swarna Krishna nil COIL 30/06 01/07 03/07 nil TOCOME nil 56,259
7) Bux Hill nil CNTR 01/07 01/07 02/07 nil nil TOCOME1000/1000
8) Nicoline Maersk nil CNTR 01/07 01/07 02/07 nil nil TOCOME1000/1000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Fleves nil COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/06 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Maersk Drury Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/07
2) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/150 01/07
3) Ghetty Interocn CSFOIL nil 22,000 nil 01/07
4) You Shen JESPA POIL nil 3,000 nil 01/07
5) Theresa Orion Unicorn POIL nil 12,000 nil 01/07
6) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 02/07
7) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 02/07
8) Hyundai VladivstokHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 02/07
9) Coromandel Ex SimaSt John CNTR nil nil 950/1000 03/07
10) Pine Leader ASS GB 13,000 13,302 nil 03/07
11) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 900/1000 04/07
12) TCI surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200 04/07
13) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 04/07
14) CMA CGM Kepler BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 04/07
15) Viking Diamond KSAP Cars 200 nil nil 04/07
16) Lime Galaxy GAC Oryxyl nil 2,000 nil 05/07
17) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 425/300 05/07
18) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1200 05/07
19) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 06/07
20) Palm Prima JESPA POIL nil 5,000 nil 06/07
21) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 100/900 07/07
22) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/07
23) Dream Angel KSAP Cars 400 150 nil 08/07
24) Carton Ace Mitsui Trucks 125 nil nil 08/07
25) Feng Hai JESPA POIL nil 2,000 nil 08/07
26) Hanjin Manzallio Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 09/07
27) Hyundai Adavance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/07
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL