Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Jul 03- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Glovis Challenge nil Cars 06/06 27/06 03/07 TOCOME nil nil 2,253 nil Genl 06/06 27/06 03/07 n.a. nil nil n.a. 2) Calmy Coral nil GB 28/06 28/06 03/07 2,307 nil nil 777 nil Machinery 28/06 28/06 03/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. nil SCOIL 28/06 28/06 03/07 nil TOCOME nil 1 3) Ikan Serong nil Gypsum 29/06 29/06 08/07 nil 1,900 nil 12,420 4) Ghetty nil CSFOIL 01/07 01/07 05/07 nil 7,700 nil 13,350 5) ALpine Light nil FOIL 26/06 30/06 05/07 nil 8,200 nil 14,000 6) Theresa Orion nil POIL 01/07 01/07 05/07 nil 3,300 nil 7,800 7) Jag Lakshita nil COIL 30/06 02/07 05/07 nil 15,000 nil 126,296 8) Amanda nil CNTR 02/07 02/07 03/07 nil nil 929/815171/285 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Fleves nil COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/06 --- 2) Harsha Prem nil HSD nil 16,000 nil 02/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dream Angel KSAP Cars/Excav 400 150 nil 03/07 2) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 03/07 3) Pine Leader ASS GB/SCOIL 13,000 13,302 nil 03/07 4) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 900/1000 04/07 5) TCI surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200 04/07 6) Coromandel Ex SimaSt John CNTR nil nil 950/1000 04/07 7) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL nil 4,905 nil 04/07 8) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 05/07 9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 05/07 10) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 425/300 05/07 11) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/12 05/07 12) Hyundai VladstovikHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/07 13) Palm Prima JESPA POIL nil 5,000 nil 06/07 14) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 06/07 15) Lime Galaxy GAC Oryxyl nil 2,000 nil 06/07 16) Viking Diamond KSAP Cars 200 nil nil 06/07 17) Conti Anping Inchcape CNTR nil nil 650/700 07/07 18) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 100/900 07/07 19) Evian JMB R.Phos nil 25,000 nil 07/07 20) Hanjin Manzallio Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 08/07 21) Hyundai Adavance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/07 22) Tesoro Merchant Sulp nil 9,000 nil 08/07 23) Orinet Singapore Esskay S.Scrap nil 32,492 nil 10/07 24) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 410/385 12/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.