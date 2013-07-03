Jul 03- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 24 Total Vessels 34 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Glovis Challenge nil Cars 06/06 27/06 03/07 TOCOME nil nil 2,253 nil Genl 06/06 27/06 03/07 n.a. nil nil n.a. 2) Calmy Coral nil GB 28/06 28/06 03/07 2,307 nil nil 777 nil Machinery 28/06 28/06 03/07 nil n.a. nil n.a. nil SCOIL 28/06 28/06 03/07 nil TOCOME nil 1 3) Ikan Serong nil Gypsum 29/06 29/06 08/07 nil 1,900 nil 12,420 4) Ghetty nil CSFOIL 01/07 01/07 05/07 nil 7,700 nil 13,350 5) ALpine Light nil FOIL 26/06 30/06 05/07 nil 8,200 nil 14,000 6) Theresa Orion nil POIL 01/07 01/07 05/07 nil 3,300 nil 7,800 7) Jag Lakshita nil COIL 30/06 02/07 05/07 nil 15,000 nil 126,296 8) Amanda nil CNTR 02/07 02/07 03/07 nil nil 929/815171/285 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Fleves nil COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/06 --- 2) Harsha Prem nil HSD nil 16,000 nil 02/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dream Angel KSAP Cars/Excav 400 150 nil 03/07 2) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 03/07 3) Pine Leader ASS GB/SCOIL 13,000 13,302 nil 03/07 4) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 900/1000 04/07 5) TCI surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200 04/07 6) Coromandel Ex SimaSt John CNTR nil nil 950/1000 04/07 7) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL nil 4,905 nil 04/07 8) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 05/07 9) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 05/07 10) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 425/300 05/07 11) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/12 05/07 12) Hyundai VladstovikHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/07 13) Palm Prima JESPA POIL nil 5,000 nil 06/07 14) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 06/07 15) Lime Galaxy GAC Oryxyl nil 2,000 nil 06/07 16) Viking Diamond KSAP Cars 200 nil nil 06/07 17) Conti Anping Inchcape CNTR nil nil 650/700 07/07 18) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 100/900 07/07 19) Evian JMB R.Phos nil 25,000 nil 07/07 20) Hanjin Manzallio Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 08/07 21) Hyundai Adavance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/07 22) Tesoro Merchant Sulp nil 9,000 nil 08/07 23) Orinet Singapore Esskay S.Scrap nil 32,492 nil 10/07 24) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 410/385 12/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL