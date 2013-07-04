Jul 04- Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessels 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Theresa Orion nil POIL 01/07 01/07 05/07 nil 3,800 nil 4,000 2) Nancowry nil Genl 02/07 02/07 05/07 45 197 nil 55/300 3) Pine Leader nil SCOIL 04/07 04/07 07/07 nil TOCOME nil 43,500 4) Ikan Serong nil Gypsum 29/06 29/06 08/07 nil 6,920 nil 5,500 nil L sTone 29/06 29/06 08/07 nil 3,780 nil COMP nil Cstone 29/06 29/06 08/07 TOCOME nil nil 44,500 5) ALpine Light nil FOIL 26/06 30/06 04/07 nil 11,300 nil 2,700 6) Ghetty nil CSFOIL 01/07 01/07 06/07 nil 3,650 nil 9,700 7) Jag Lakshita nil COIL 30/06 02/07 05/07 nil 60,000 nil 66,296 8) Kota Permasan nil CNTR 03/07 03/07 04/07 nil nil 1,187 313 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Fleves nil COIL nil 124,807 nil 26/06 --- 2) Harsha Prem nil HSD nil 16,000 nil 02/07 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Coromandel Ex SimaSt John CNTR nil nil 950/100 04/07 2) Dream Angel KSAP Cars 400 150 nil 04/07 3) CMA CGM Kepler BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1200 04/07 4) Feng Hai JMC POIL nil 7,500 nil 05/07 5) OEL Trust Relay CNTR nil nil 250/300 05/07 6) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 900/1000 05/07 7) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL nil 4,905 nil 05/07 8) Merian Mitsui CNTR nil nil 425/300 05/07 9) TCI surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200 05/07 10) Ocean friend ASS Excav 11,500 nil nil 05/07 11) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800/1200 05/07 12) Undine Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 06/07 13) Hyundai VladstovikHyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/07 14) Palm Prima JESPA POIL nil 5,000 nil 06/07 15) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 06/07 16) Lime Galaxy GAC Oryxyl nil 2,000 nil 06/07 17) Viking Diamond KSAP Cars 200 nil nil 07/07 18) Conti Anping Inchcape CNTR nil nil 650/700 07/07 19) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 100/900 07/07 20) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 08/07 21) Evian JMB R.Phos nil 25,000 nil 08/07 22) Feng Hai JESPA POIL nil 2,000 nil 08/07 23) Hanjin Manzallio Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 09/07 24) Hyundai Adavance Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/07 25) Orinet Singapore Esskay S.Scrap nil 32,492 nil 10/07 26) Tesoro Merchant Sulp nil 9,000 nil 10/07 27) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 410/385 12/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL