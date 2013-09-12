Sep 12Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 44 Total Vessles 56 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Clipper Karen Unicorn POIL 11/09 11/09 13/09 nil 1,450 nil 4,550 2) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 12/09 12/09 12/09 nil nil nil 3,089 3) Ellenborg ULA Splat 10/09 10/09 13/09 115 143 nil 587 4) Albators Legend Tug 14/06 18/06 15/09 nil nil nil 5) Vamsee Atlantic Barge 19/06 19/06 15/09 nil nil nil 6) Strovolos Interocn FOIL 08/09 10/09 15/09 5,500 nil nil 28,500 7) Jag Pushpa Sanco HSD 11/09 11/09 12/09 3,000 nil nil 5,000 8) Coromandel Ex St John Cont 12/09 12/09 13/09 nil nil 72 1,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MAre Di Venezia Inchcape Naptha 38,455 nil nil 10/09 --- 2) CP Srivatsava Seaways Tug nil nil nil 04/09 --- 3) Choulex Benline Repair nil nil nil 06/09 --- 4) Tshd Navauga Seaport Drdgr nil nil nil 11/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TCI Arjun TCI Cntr nil nil 150/130 12/09 2) Swarna Krishna SWLD-CPCL COIL nil 50,204 nil 12/09 3) Jag Aanchal Atlan-IOC HSD 27,000 nil nil 12/09 4) Fred Ex BTL Cntr nil nil 1,400 12/09 5) Tiger Summer JMC CPOIL nil 2,302 nil 12/09 6) Racha Bhum Chakiat Cntr nil nil 2,100 12/09 7) Diamond Exp ASS SCOIL 9,000 11,135 nil 12/09 8) MOL Horiz Mitsui Cntr nil nil 925 13/09 9) Hyundai Future Hyundai Cntr nil nil 1,000 13/09 10) Sagar Nidhi S.Chart Reserch nil nil nil 13/09 11) Xpress Ind Seacons Cntr nil nil 1,100 13/09 12) TCI Xps TCI Cntr nil nil 140 13/09 13) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 6,000 5,076 nil 13/09 14) Ocean Domi Parekh Proj nil 2,490 nil 13/09 15) Diamond St ASS SCOIL 11,500 10,100 nil 14/09 16) Tiger brid BTL Cntr nil nil 1,400 14/09 17) Thoro Challenger Marcons Proj 290 nil nil 14/09 18) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 14/09 19) Euro Max Ex BTL Cntr nil 1,400 14/09 20) Ocean Con Orissa Splat nil 385 nil 14/09 21) Apollo Atlantic COIL nil 137,967 nil 14/09 22) Pine Leader ASS GB 12,000 546 nil 14/09 23) OEL Victory Rela Cntr nil nil 1 14/09 24) Grand Duke KSAP Cars/Excav 100 400 nil 15/09 25) Bux Hill MSC aGen Cntr nil nil 1 15/09 26) CP 43 JESPA POIL nil 8,300 nil 15/09 27) Kyakupe Spring Hari LOG 150 3,600 nil 15/09 28) HR Facility Marcons Genl 460/5 nil nil 15/09 29) Titan Glory Seaport POIL nil 3,000 nil 15/09 30) CMA CGM Topaz CMA Agen Cntr nil 1 15/09 31) Toxotis Merchant Sulp nil 15,000 nil 15/09 32) IBN Abaar Seacons Cntr nil nil 1,100 15/09 33) Glovios Condor Parekh Cars 3,000 45 nil 16/09 34) Nicoline Maersk Maersk Cntr nil nil 1 16/09 35) Theresa Aquaris Seaports POIL nil 12,000 nil 16/09 36) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cntr nil nil 1,500 16/09 37) Ocean Hero Indioc spipe nil 3 nil 16/09 38) Global Triton Seaports POIL nil 6,000 nil 16/09 39) Maersk Darlington Mare Cntr nil nil 1 16/09 40) Smyrin Atlantic COIL nil 139,955 nil 16/09 41) Oriental Dragon SICAL Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 17/09 42) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cntr nil nil 2,000 18/09 43) CS Alzae SICAL L stone nil 50,220 nil 18/09 44) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cntr nil nil 1 18/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL