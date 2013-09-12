BRIEF-India's ONGC Videsh produced 12 mln tonnes oil equivalent in 2016/17 - exec
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
Sep 12Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 44 Total Vessles 56 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Clipper Karen Unicorn POIL 11/09 11/09 13/09 nil 1,450 nil 4,550 2) Vany Rickmers Parekh Cars 12/09 12/09 12/09 nil nil nil 3,089 3) Ellenborg ULA Splat 10/09 10/09 13/09 115 143 nil 587 4) Albators Legend Tug 14/06 18/06 15/09 nil nil nil 5) Vamsee Atlantic Barge 19/06 19/06 15/09 nil nil nil 6) Strovolos Interocn FOIL 08/09 10/09 15/09 5,500 nil nil 28,500 7) Jag Pushpa Sanco HSD 11/09 11/09 12/09 3,000 nil nil 5,000 8) Coromandel Ex St John Cont 12/09 12/09 13/09 nil nil 72 1,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MAre Di Venezia Inchcape Naptha 38,455 nil nil 10/09 --- 2) CP Srivatsava Seaways Tug nil nil nil 04/09 --- 3) Choulex Benline Repair nil nil nil 06/09 --- 4) Tshd Navauga Seaport Drdgr nil nil nil 11/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TCI Arjun TCI Cntr nil nil 150/130 12/09 2) Swarna Krishna SWLD-CPCL COIL nil 50,204 nil 12/09 3) Jag Aanchal Atlan-IOC HSD 27,000 nil nil 12/09 4) Fred Ex BTL Cntr nil nil 1,400 12/09 5) Tiger Summer JMC CPOIL nil 2,302 nil 12/09 6) Racha Bhum Chakiat Cntr nil nil 2,100 12/09 7) Diamond Exp ASS SCOIL 9,000 11,135 nil 12/09 8) MOL Horiz Mitsui Cntr nil nil 925 13/09 9) Hyundai Future Hyundai Cntr nil nil 1,000 13/09 10) Sagar Nidhi S.Chart Reserch nil nil nil 13/09 11) Xpress Ind Seacons Cntr nil nil 1,100 13/09 12) TCI Xps TCI Cntr nil nil 140 13/09 13) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 6,000 5,076 nil 13/09 14) Ocean Domi Parekh Proj nil 2,490 nil 13/09 15) Diamond St ASS SCOIL 11,500 10,100 nil 14/09 16) Tiger brid BTL Cntr nil nil 1,400 14/09 17) Thoro Challenger Marcons Proj 290 nil nil 14/09 18) Swaraj Dweep A&N Pass nil nil nil 14/09 19) Euro Max Ex BTL Cntr nil 1,400 14/09 20) Ocean Con Orissa Splat nil 385 nil 14/09 21) Apollo Atlantic COIL nil 137,967 nil 14/09 22) Pine Leader ASS GB 12,000 546 nil 14/09 23) OEL Victory Rela Cntr nil nil 1 14/09 24) Grand Duke KSAP Cars/Excav 100 400 nil 15/09 25) Bux Hill MSC aGen Cntr nil nil 1 15/09 26) CP 43 JESPA POIL nil 8,300 nil 15/09 27) Kyakupe Spring Hari LOG 150 3,600 nil 15/09 28) HR Facility Marcons Genl 460/5 nil nil 15/09 29) Titan Glory Seaport POIL nil 3,000 nil 15/09 30) CMA CGM Topaz CMA Agen Cntr nil 1 15/09 31) Toxotis Merchant Sulp nil 15,000 nil 15/09 32) IBN Abaar Seacons Cntr nil nil 1,100 15/09 33) Glovios Condor Parekh Cars 3,000 45 nil 16/09 34) Nicoline Maersk Maersk Cntr nil nil 1 16/09 35) Theresa Aquaris Seaports POIL nil 12,000 nil 16/09 36) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin Cntr nil nil 1,500 16/09 37) Ocean Hero Indioc spipe nil 3 nil 16/09 38) Global Triton Seaports POIL nil 6,000 nil 16/09 39) Maersk Darlington Mare Cntr nil nil 1 16/09 40) Smyrin Atlantic COIL nil 139,955 nil 16/09 41) Oriental Dragon SICAL Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 17/09 42) Wan Hai Wan Hai Cntr nil nil 2,000 18/09 43) CS Alzae SICAL L stone nil 50,220 nil 18/09 44) Hyundai Highway Hyundai Cntr nil nil 1 18/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* India ONGC Videsh exec says produced 12 million tonnes oil equivalent in FY17
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarw
Apr 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of April 3, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Bk Fac