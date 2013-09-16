Sep 16Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 17 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 20 Total Vessles 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal Atlantic LOIL 13/09 13/09 17/09 nil 1,997 nil 5,670 2) Diamond Star ASS/Ranee GB 14/09 14/09 19/09 TOCOM nil nil 11,500 ASS/Ranee SCOIL 14/09 14/09 19/09 nil 2,848 nil 6,340 3) Diamond Express ASS/Ranee GB 12/09 12/09 18/09 919 nil nil 8,081 ASS/Ranee Genl 12/09 12/09 18/09 nil n.a. nil n.a. ASS/Ranee SCOIL 12/09 12/09 18/09 nil 3,181 nil 1,301 4) HR Facility Marcons/PSTS Genl 15/09 15/09 16/09 TOCOM nil nil 70 5) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR 12/09 12/09 17/09 nil nil n.a. 7/130 6) Kyakupe Spring Tr HAri LOG 15/09 15/09 21/09 nil 1,976 nil 4,410 7) Swaraj Dweep A&N/Raja Genl 14/09 14/09 17/09 nil 65 nil 370 8) Toxotis Merchant/Sa Sulp 15/09 15/09 18/09 nil 4,000 nil 11,000 9) CP 43 JESPA POIL 15/09 15/09 18/09 nil 2,645 nil 5,669 10) MAre Di Venezia Interocn Naptha 06/09 09/09 17/09 10,800 nil nil 6,700 11) Titan Glory Seaports POIL 16/09 16/09 17/09 nil TOCOM nil 3,000 12) Apollo Atlantic COIL 15/09 15/09 17/09 nil 51,000 nil 81,967 13) CMA CGM Topaz CMA Agen CNTR 15/09 15/09 16/09 nil nil 689/372311/628 14) Bux Hill MSC aGen CNTR 15/09 15/09 16/09 nil nil1025/413675/787 15) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 16/09 16/09 17/09 nil nil n.a. 1,000 16) Hanjin Vancouver Hanjin CNTR 16/09 16/09 17/09 nil nil 105 1,395 17) IBN Abaar Seacons CNTR 16/09 16/09 16/09 nil nil 453 647 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Aanchal Atlan-IOC HSD 27,000 nil nil 12/09 --- 2) Strovolos Inteorcn FOIL 17,984 nil nil 13/09 --- 3) Global Triton Seaports POIL nil 6,000 nil 16/09 --- 4) Jag Aanchal Atlan-IOC HSD 27,000 nil nil 11/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Maersk Darlington Mare CNTR nil nil 1,000 16/09 2) Ocean Hero Indioc Spipe nil 1,866 nil 16/09 3) Glovios Condor Parekh Cars 3,000 nil nil 16/09 4) Theresa Aquaris Seaports POIL nil 12,000 nil 16/09 5) Smyrin Atlantic COIL nil 139,955 nil 16/09 6) Asphant Allianc Bitumen Atlan-HPC nil 2,900 nil 16/09 7) Pine Leader ASS GB 12,000 nil nil 17/09 8) Oriental Dragon SICAL Dolomite nil 33,000 nil 17/09 9) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 18/09 10) Coromandel Ex Sim Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 18/09 11) CS Alzae SICAL L stone nil 50,220 nil 18/09 12) St Michels Inteorcn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 18/09 13) Anklehswar SCI COIL nil 96,434 nil 18/09 14) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 18/09 15) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 18/09 16) SC Qingado Inteorcn CPOIL nil 6,000 nil 18/09 17) JS Rhone Unicorn L stone nil 53,137 nil 19/09 18) Izumo NYK SCOIL nil 802 nil 20/09 19) Trade Star Infinity HRCOIL 25,360 nil nil 20/09 20) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL