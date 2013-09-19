Sep 19Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 19 Total Vessles 36 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Star ASS/Ranee GB 14/09 14/09 23/09 TOCOM nil nil 12,500 ASS/Ranee SCOIL 14/09 14/09 23/09 nil 1,225 nil COMP Inidco Spipe 16/09 16/09 20/09 nil TOCOM nil 1,866 2) Pine Leader ASS/Ranee GB 17/09 17/09 21/09 1,771 nil nil 6,314 3) Oriental Dragon SICAL Dolomite 17/09 17/09 20/09 nil 13,222 nil 13,655 4) Swarna Mala Atlan-IOC HSD 18/09 19/09 20/09 nil nil n.a. 25,800 5) Global Triton Seaports POIL 16/09 17/09 19/09 nil 3,600 nil 1,000 6) Smyrni Atlantic COIL 16/09 18/09 20/09 nil 52,000 nil 87,955 7) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR 18/09 18/09 19/09 nil nil1340/682 660 8) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR 18/09 18/09 19/09 nil nil 832/468168/532 9) Coromandel Sima S Seacons CNTR 18/09 18/09 19/09 nil nil 483/711617/389 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Aanchal Atlan-IOC HSD 27,000 nil nil 12/09 --- 2) Orchid Atlan-HPC LDO nil 1,200 nil 17/09 --- 3) ASphant Allianc Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 2,900 nil 17/09 --- 4) Anklehswar SCI COIL nil 96,352 nil 18/09 --- 5) Jag Prachi Atlan-HPC FOIL nil 4,000 nil 18/09 --- 6) St Michels Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 18/09 --- 7) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 18/09 --- 8) SC Qingado Interocn CPOIL nil 6,000 nil 19/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 228/181 19/09 2) JS Rhone Unicorn L stone nil 53,137 nil 19/09 3) New Sailing Star Preadeep Bary 26,000 nil nil 19/09 4) Izumo NYK SCOIL nil 802 nil 19/09 5) Swarna Krishna SWLD-CPCL COIL nil 50,000 nil 19/09 6) Trade Star Infinity HRCOIL 25,360 nil nil 20/09 7) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 nil nil 20/09 8) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/09 9) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 0/1000 20/09 10) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 0/1500 20/09 11) Lime Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 4,070 nil 20/09 12) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 0/1400 21/09 13) Clover Ace Parekh/Cars Cars nil 50 nil 21/09 14) Manila Express Inchcape CNTR 700 750 nil 21/09 15) ICDAS Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,500 nil 22/09 16) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 0/1100 22/09 17) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 0/1000 23/09 18) Maersk Durby Seacons CNTR nil nil 0/1000 23/09 19) Astro Persus FAC COIL nil 104,607 0/1000 23/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL