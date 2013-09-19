Sep 19Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 08
Expected Vessels 19
Total Vessles 36
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Diamond Star ASS/Ranee GB 14/09 14/09 23/09 TOCOM nil nil 12,500
ASS/Ranee SCOIL 14/09 14/09 23/09 nil 1,225 nil COMP
Inidco Spipe 16/09 16/09 20/09 nil TOCOM nil 1,866
2) Pine Leader ASS/Ranee GB 17/09 17/09 21/09 1,771 nil nil 6,314
3) Oriental Dragon SICAL Dolomite 17/09 17/09 20/09 nil 13,222 nil 13,655
4) Swarna Mala Atlan-IOC HSD 18/09 19/09 20/09 nil nil n.a. 25,800
5) Global Triton Seaports POIL 16/09 17/09 19/09 nil 3,600 nil 1,000
6) Smyrni Atlantic COIL 16/09 18/09 20/09 nil 52,000 nil 87,955
7) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR 18/09 18/09 19/09 nil nil1340/682 660
8) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR 18/09 18/09 19/09 nil nil 832/468168/532
9) Coromandel Sima S Seacons CNTR 18/09 18/09 19/09 nil nil 483/711617/389
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Jag Aanchal Atlan-IOC HSD 27,000 nil nil 12/09 ---
2) Orchid Atlan-HPC LDO nil 1,200 nil 17/09 ---
3) ASphant Allianc Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 2,900 nil 17/09 ---
4) Anklehswar SCI COIL nil 96,352 nil 18/09 ---
5) Jag Prachi Atlan-HPC FOIL nil 4,000 nil 18/09 ---
6) St Michels Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 18/09 ---
7) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 18/09 ---
8) SC Qingado Interocn CPOIL nil 6,000 nil 19/09 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 228/181 19/09
2) JS Rhone Unicorn L stone nil 53,137 nil 19/09
3) New Sailing Star Preadeep Bary 26,000 nil nil 19/09
4) Izumo NYK SCOIL nil 802 nil 19/09
5) Swarna Krishna SWLD-CPCL COIL nil 50,000 nil 19/09
6) Trade Star Infinity HRCOIL 25,360 nil nil 20/09
7) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 nil nil 20/09
8) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/09
9) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 0/1000 20/09
10) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 0/1500 20/09
11) Lime Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 4,070 nil 20/09
12) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 0/1400 21/09
13) Clover Ace Parekh/Cars Cars nil 50 nil 21/09
14) Manila Express Inchcape CNTR 700 750 nil 21/09
15) ICDAS Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,500 nil 22/09
16) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 0/1100 22/09
17) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 0/1000 23/09
18) Maersk Durby Seacons CNTR nil nil 0/1000 23/09
19) Astro Persus FAC COIL nil 104,607 0/1000 23/09
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL