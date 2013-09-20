Sep 20Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 13 Waiting Vessels 08 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 49 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) SC Qingado Inchcape CPOIL 19/09 19/09 21/09 nil 800 nil 5,200 2) Izumo NYK SCOIL 20/09 20/09 20/09 nil nil nil 802 Inidco Spipe 16/09 16/09 21/09 nil TOCOM nil 1,866 4) Pine Leader ASS/Ranee GB 17/09 17/09 21/09 4,159 nil nil 2,155 5) Diamond Star ASS/Ranee GB 14/09 14/09 23/09 nil nil nil 12,500 6) CS Azale SICAL L stone 18/09 19/09 24/09 nil 11,500 nil 38,720 7) Oriental Dragon SICAL Dolomite 17/09 17/09 20/09 nil 12,134 nil 1,144 8) JS Rhone Unicorn L stone 19/09 19/09 23/09 nil 6,344 nil 46,793 9) Swarna Mala Atlan-IOC HSD 18/09 19/09 20/09 nil 18,000 nil 7,800 10) ASphant Allianc Atlan-HPC Bitumen 17/09 19/09 20/09 nil 1,130 nil 1,770 11) Smyrni Atlantic COIL 16/09 18/09 21/09 nil 53,000 nil 34,955 12) TCI Surya TCI CNTR 19/09 19/09 20/09 nil nil 257/67 18/114 13) Iwaki NYK CNTR 20/09 20/09 23/09 nil nil n.a. 1,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Jag Aanchal Atlan-IOC HSD 27,000 nil nil 12/09 --- 2) Orchid Atlan-HPC LDO nil 1,200 nil 17/09 --- 3) Anklehswar SCI COIL nil 96,352 nil 18/09 --- 4) Jag Prachi Atlan-HPC FOIL nil 4,000 nil 18/09 --- 5) St Michels Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 18/09 --- 6) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 18/09 --- 7) Vinaline Star IOSA Bary 18,000 nil nil 19/09 --- 8) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 500 20/09 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 0/1000 20/09 2) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 nil nil 20/09 3) Trade Star Infinity HRCOIL 25,360 nil nil 20/09 4) Clover Ace Parekh/Cars Cars 55,000 nil nil 20/09 5) Lime Galaxy GAC BOIL nil 4,070 nil 20/09 6) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/09 7) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 0/1400 21/09 8) New Sailing Star Preadeep Bary 26,000 nil nil 21/09 9) Manila Express Inchcape CNTR 700 750 nil 22/09 10) ICDAS Interocn CSFOIL nil 8,500 nil 22/09 11) Maersk Durby Seacons CNTR nil nil 0/1000 22/09 12) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 0/1100 22/09 13) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 0/1000 23/09 14) Dynamic Ocean Easter JB Bary 7,000 nil nil 23/09 15) Astro Persus FAC COIL nil 104,607 0/1000 23/09 16) Tiger Spring JMC CPOIL nil 3,300 nil 24/09 17) Clipper Galaxy Preadeep JB Bary 3,000 nil nil 24/09 18) Vinaconex Lines Seatech sBIL 10,650 nil nil 24/09 19) Coromandel Sima S Seacons CNTR nil nil 900 25/09 20) Glovis Challenge PARekh Cars 3,400 nil nil 27/09 21) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 27/09 23) CMA CGM Quartz CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 2,000 28/09 24) Arundel Castle PSTS GB 12,000 nil nil 28/09 25) Hoegh Oslo Merchant Cars 1303/608 nil nil 29/09 27) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 29/09 28) Glovis Champion PARekh Cars 4,900 nil nil 30/09 29) Hanjin Mazallo Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,500 30/09 30) Grand Venus NYK Cars 1,007 nil nil 30/09 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL