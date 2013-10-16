Oct 16- Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kamik ASS/Ranee GB 12/10 12/10 16/10 1,663 nil nil 738 2) CP Srivastava SCI Tug 14/10 14/10 18/10 nil nil nil 3) Vinalines Ocean Seatrnas Sulp 16/10 16/10 19/10 nil nil nil 8,199 4) Metropol Unicorn L sTone 13/10 14/10 18/10 nil 8,731 nil 27,935 5) Tshd Navayuga Seaports Drdgr 18/11 19/11 17/10 nil nil nil 6) Albartos Legend Tug 14/06 18/06 17/10 nil nil nil 7) Vamsee Atlantic Barge 19/06 19/06 22/10 nil nil nil 8) Sanmar Santaza Sanco HSD 11/10 15/10 18/10 nil 1,500 nil 9,500 9) OEL Victory Relay Cont 16/10 16/10 16/10 nil nil nil100/300 10) TCI Surya TCI Cont 15/10 15/10 17/10 nil nil nil250/200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Beijing Atlantic COIL nil 143,727 nil 13/10 --- 2) SM Yrini Atlantic COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10 --- 3) ST Nikolini Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 15/10 --- 4) Fathaur Rehman JMB Suppy nil nil nil 15/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Motilal Nehru SCI Bunker nil nil nil 16/10 2) Aqua Marine Easter JB Bary 6,000 nil nil 16/10 3) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 100 16/10 4) Atlantik Mircale RYLF CSFOIL nil nil 10,500 17/10 5) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 100 18/10 6) Sagar Nidhi S.Chart Research nil nil nil 18/10 7) Theresa Success Interocn CSFOIL nil 1,000 nil 18/10 8) Oil Jupiter JMC` POIL nil 8,000 nil 19/10 9) Ginga Lynx GAC BOIL nil 3,459 nil 19/10 10) Golden Azalela NYK SCOI nil 646 nil 19/10 11) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 795/425 19/10 12) Pagna Parekh Cars 3,450 nil nil 19/10 13) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 19/10 14) Bux Hil TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 20/10 15) Diamond Express ASS GB 12,500 nil nil 20/10 16) United Tomura Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 20/10 17) ST Micahales Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 21/10 18) Samurai Atlantic COIL nil 136,709 nil 21/10 19) Niluffer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,000 nil 23/10 20) United Embelm GAC COIL nil 121,679 nil 24/10 21) Acadia Highway KSAP Cars/Excav 500 400 nil 26/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL