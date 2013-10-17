Oct 17Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 28
Expected Vessels 27
Total Vessles 61
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Vinalines Ocean Seatrnas Sulp 16/10 16/10 18/10 nil 4,958 nil 3,341
2) Metropol Unicorn L sTone 13/10 14/10 18/10 nil 12,070 nil 15,865
3) Sanmar Santaza Sanco HSD ----- 15/10 17/10 nil 8,990 nil 510
4) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR 15/10 16/10 17/10 nil nil 1,136 864
5) TCI Surya TCI CNTR 15/10 15/10 17/10 nil nil 235/47 15/153
6) Coromandel Ex Sim Seacons CNTR 16/10 16/10 17/10 nil nil 663/369437/731
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Hoegh Trident Parekh Cars nil 80/100. nil 17/10 ---
2) Atlantik Mircale RYLF CSFOIL nil nil 10,500 17/10 ---
3) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 18/10 ---
4) Theresa Success Interocn CSFOIL nil 1,000 nil 18/10 ---
5) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 19/10 ---
6) Oil Jupiter JMC` POIL nil 8,000 nil 19/10 ---
7) Ginga Lynx GAC BOIL nil 3,459 nil 19/10 ---
8) Nancowry A&N Genl nil nil 25 19/10 ---
9) Golden Azalela NYK SCOI nil 646 nil 19/10 ---
10) Pagna Parekh Cars 3,450 nil nil 19/10 ---
11) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 19/10 ---
12) Bux Hil TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 20/10 ---
13) ST Micahales Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 20/10 ---
14) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/10 ---
15) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/10 ---
16) Diamond Express ASS GB 12,500 nil nil 20/10 ---
17) United Tomura Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 20/10 ---
18) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/10 ---
19) Ocean Friend ASS SC/Genl/GB 9,000 7,862 nil 21/10 ---
20) Samurai Atlantic COIL nil 136,709 nil 21/10 ---
21) Hundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 22/10 ---
22) Ocean Lohous Puyvast SCOIL/Splat nil 37 nil 22/10 ---
23) Niluffer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,000 nil 23/10 ---
24) Nancowry A&N Genl 625 nil nil 24/10 ---
25) United Embelm GAC COIL nil 121,679 nil 24/10 ---
26) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 25/10 ---
27) Acadia Highway KSAP Cars 500 nil nil 26/10 ---
28) Doardo Leader NYK Cars 1,217 nil nil 28/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02
2) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar (Bgs) 8,000 nil nil 19/02
3) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 01/03
4) Malpensa J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 2,500 nil 03/03
5) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 8,677 nil 02/03
6) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 9,000 nil 01/03
7) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 4,212 nil 08/03
8) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 05/03
9) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03
10) Port Maubert Parekh HR Coils/ nil 34,312 nil 02/03
11) Rickners United Steel nil 2,300 nil 05/03
United Steel/Gene 1,500 nil nil 05/03
12) Gentle NYK Cars nil 115 nil 22/03
13) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03
14) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel nil 11,752 nil 08/03
15) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03
16) Ken Cape Parekh S Cargo nil 9,500 nil 10/03
17) Atlas Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/03
18) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 275 03/03
Samsara Bulk Carg 6,500 nil nil 03/03
Samsara CNTR nil nil 230 03/03
19) Pangorgo-VI Mitsutor S Coils/Sl nil 24,174 nil 05/03
Mitsutor Sugar 24,000 nil nil 05/03
20) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 1,500 nil 06/03
NYK Line Vehicles 100 nil nil 06/03
21) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 27,000 nil nil 28/02
22) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,469 nil 01/03
23) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 1,771 nil 02/03
24) Komal-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 17,028 nil 02/03
25) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,000 nil 02/03
26) Sl Star-VI Preetika Steel Pipes 3,923 nil nil 03/03
27) Woojin Emerald Atlantic RPO nil 6,000 nil 05/03
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL