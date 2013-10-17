Oct 17Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 06 Waiting Vessels 28 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 61 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Vinalines Ocean Seatrnas Sulp 16/10 16/10 18/10 nil 4,958 nil 3,341 2) Metropol Unicorn L sTone 13/10 14/10 18/10 nil 12,070 nil 15,865 3) Sanmar Santaza Sanco HSD ----- 15/10 17/10 nil 8,990 nil 510 4) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR 15/10 16/10 17/10 nil nil 1,136 864 5) TCI Surya TCI CNTR 15/10 15/10 17/10 nil nil 235/47 15/153 6) Coromandel Ex Sim Seacons CNTR 16/10 16/10 17/10 nil nil 663/369437/731 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hoegh Trident Parekh Cars nil 80/100. nil 17/10 --- 2) Atlantik Mircale RYLF CSFOIL nil nil 10,500 17/10 --- 3) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 18/10 --- 4) Theresa Success Interocn CSFOIL nil 1,000 nil 18/10 --- 5) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 19/10 --- 6) Oil Jupiter JMC` POIL nil 8,000 nil 19/10 --- 7) Ginga Lynx GAC BOIL nil 3,459 nil 19/10 --- 8) Nancowry A&N Genl nil nil 25 19/10 --- 9) Golden Azalela NYK SCOI nil 646 nil 19/10 --- 10) Pagna Parekh Cars 3,450 nil nil 19/10 --- 11) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 19/10 --- 12) Bux Hil TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 20/10 --- 13) ST Micahales Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 20/10 --- 14) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/10 --- 15) Maersk Delmont Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/10 --- 16) Diamond Express ASS GB 12,500 nil nil 20/10 --- 17) United Tomura Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 20/10 --- 18) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/10 --- 19) Ocean Friend ASS SC/Genl/GB 9,000 7,862 nil 21/10 --- 20) Samurai Atlantic COIL nil 136,709 nil 21/10 --- 21) Hundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 22/10 --- 22) Ocean Lohous Puyvast SCOIL/Splat nil 37 nil 22/10 --- 23) Niluffer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,000 nil 23/10 --- 24) Nancowry A&N Genl 625 nil nil 24/10 --- 25) United Embelm GAC COIL nil 121,679 nil 24/10 --- 26) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 25/10 --- 27) Acadia Highway KSAP Cars 500 nil nil 26/10 --- 28) Doardo Leader NYK Cars 1,217 nil nil 28/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Senator Unimarine Sugar 17,500 nil nil 23/02 2) Oranus M.Dinshaw Sugar (Bgs) 8,000 nil nil 19/02 3) Patriot EMS Red Lentils nil 4,000 nil 01/03 4) Malpensa J.M.Baxi Palm Oil nil 2,500 nil 03/03 5) Deal Castle Mitsutor Steel nil 8,677 nil 02/03 6) Bright World JMB Palm Oil nil 9,000 nil 01/03 7) Ise-VI NYK Steel nil 4,212 nil 08/03 8) Vicente JMB steel Cargo nil 19,500 nil 05/03 9) Mutsu-VI NYK Steel nil 3,500 nil 26/03 10) Port Maubert Parekh HR Coils/ nil 34,312 nil 02/03 11) Rickners United Steel nil 2,300 nil 05/03 United Steel/Gene 1,500 nil nil 05/03 12) Gentle NYK Cars nil 115 nil 22/03 13) Musashi-VI NYK Machinery nil 3,000 nil 24/03 14) CMB Adrien Parekh Steel nil 11,752 nil 08/03 15) Kamo-VI NYK Coils nil 2,700 nil 19/03 16) Ken Cape Parekh S Cargo nil 9,500 nil 10/03 17) Atlas Highway 'K'Steam Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 03/03 18) Admas-VI Samsara CNTR nil nil 275 03/03 Samsara Bulk Carg 6,500 nil nil 03/03 Samsara CNTR nil nil 230 03/03 19) Pangorgo-VI Mitsutor S Coils/Sl nil 24,174 nil 05/03 Mitsutor Sugar 24,000 nil nil 05/03 20) Cassiopeia NYK Line High/H Mach nil 1,500 nil 06/03 NYK Line Vehicles 100 nil nil 06/03 21) Free Neptune Interocean Sugar 27,000 nil nil 28/02 22) Nafisa-1-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 2,469 nil 01/03 23) Nand Aparna Damani Steel Cargo nil 1,771 nil 02/03 24) Komal-VI Caf Marine Cement (Bgs) nil 17,028 nil 02/03 25) Nand Hazira Damani Steel Coils nil 2,000 nil 02/03 26) Sl Star-VI Preetika Steel Pipes 3,923 nil nil 03/03 27) Woojin Emerald Atlantic RPO nil 6,000 nil 05/03 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL