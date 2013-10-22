Cricket-Ashwin, Vijay to miss IPL, Kohli out for part of tournament
MUMBAI, April 1 India's bumper 13-test home season has taken a big toll on its players with a host of them set to miss at least part of the Indian Premier League with injuries.
Oct 22Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Pagna Parekh Cars 19/10 22/10 22/10 nil nil nil 3,450 2) Jindal Tarini PSTS SBIL 20/10 20/10 23/10 1,996 nil nil 2,919 3) ST Nikolini Interocn FOIL 15/10 17/10 22/10 7,200 nil nil 5,000 4) Orchids Atlan-HPC FOIL 22/10 22/10 23/10 nil nil nil 2,000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SM Yrini Atlantic COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10 --- 2) St Micahales Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 20/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Ocean Radiance Legend Tug nil nil nil 22/10 2) Samurai Atlantic COIL nil 136,709 nil 22/10 3) Jahan Benline SLAG 44,700 nil nil 22/10 4) Sea Lion Seaports POIL nil 12,000 nil 22/10 5) TCI arJun TCI Cont nil nil 135 22/10 6) Jag Aparna Atlan-IOC HSD nil 10,000 nil 23/10 7) Thor Wind Admiracl HRCOIL 34,485 nil nil 24/10 8) Asia Adventurer JMC` POIL nil 12,000 nil 22/10 9) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 2,600 nil 22/10 10) Maine Dream SICAL Dolomite nil 50,700 nil 25/10 11) Verity Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 8,000 nil 26/10 12) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL nil 10,250 nil 26/10 13) Glovis Pacfici Parekh Cars 3,850 nil nil 28/10 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
MUMBAI, March 31 India's Reliance Jio, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries, said on Friday it had signed up 72 million paying customers under its Prime plan, and added it had extended the enrolment deadline for the plan until April 15.