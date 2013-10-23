Oct 23Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessles 50 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Asia Adventurer JMC` POIL 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil 550 nil 4,650 2) Sea Lion Seaports POIL 22/10 23/10 25/10 nil TOCOM nil 12,000 3) Jindal Tarini PSTS SBIL 20/10 20/10 23/10 2,326 nil nil 593 4) Diamond Express ASS GB 20/10 20/10 24/10 3,665 nil nil 4,878 5) Nancowry A&N Genl 19/10 19/10 23/10 442 ni nil COMP 6) Ocean Friend ASS GB 22/10 22/10 29/10 TOCOM nil nil 9,000 ASS Genl 22/10 22/10 29/10 nil 144 nil 84 ASS SCOIL 22/10 22/10 29/10 nil TOCOM nil 7,862 7) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil nil TOCOM 135 8) Jahan Benline SLAG 22/10 22/10 27/10 1,118 nil nil 43,382 9) Orchids Atlan-HPC FOIL 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil 3,400 nil 8,600 Atlan-HPC LDO 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil TOCOM nil 1,000 Atlan-HPC LSHS 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil TOCOM nil 5,000 10) Samurai Atlantic COIL 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil 38,000 nil 98,709 11) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR 22/10 22/10 23/10 nil nil 591/170 409/830 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SM Yrini Atlantic COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10 --- 2) St Micahales Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 20/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Fred Ex CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 23/10 2) Maersk Wave Parekh Cars 2,000 nil nil 23/10 3) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 2,600 nil 23/10 4) Niluffer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,000 nil 23/10 5) Coromandel Ex SimaSeacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 23/10 6) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/50 23/10 7) Jag Aparna Atlan-IOC HSD nil 10,000 nil 23/10 8) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 25 nil nil 24/10 9) Ginag Hai Imperial LOG nil 1,069 nil 24/10 10) Thor Wind Admiracl HRCOIL 34,485 nil nil 24/10 11) Swarna Krishna SWLD-CPCL COIL 38,000 50,531 nil 24/10 12) Ocean Lohos Puyvast SCOIL nil 2,897 nil 24/10 13) United Embelm GAC COIL nil 121,679 nil 24/10 14) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 24/10 15) MOL Horizon Mitsui CNTR nil nil 875/900 25/10 16) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1400 25/10 17) Maine Dream SICAL Dolomite nil 50,700 nil 25/10 18) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 25/10 19) Euro Marx EX BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 26/10 20) Verity Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 8,000 nil 26/10 21) Free Jupiter Chowbr HRCOIL 28,000 nil nil 26/10 22) Acadia Highway KSAP Cars 500 400 nil 26/10 23) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL nil 10,250 nil 26/10 24) IBN Al Aabar Seacons CNTR nil nil 1150/1150 27/10 25) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/10 26) Huge SW Indioc Spipe nil 900/1500 nil 28/10 27) Glovis Pacfici Parekh Cars 3,850 nil nil 28/10 28) United Tambora Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 28/10 29) Chemical LEO Seaports CPOIL nil 5,000 nil 28/10 30) Doardo Leader NYK Cars 1,217 nil nil 29/10 31) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 29/10 32) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 29/10 33) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/10 34) Dong A Calpyso Unicorn CPOIL nil 6,000 nil 29/10 35) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/11 36) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 01/11 37) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 02/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL