Oct 23Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 11
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 37
Total Vessles 50
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Asia Adventurer JMC` POIL 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil 550 nil 4,650
2) Sea Lion Seaports POIL 22/10 23/10 25/10 nil TOCOM nil 12,000
3) Jindal Tarini PSTS SBIL 20/10 20/10 23/10 2,326 nil nil 593
4) Diamond Express ASS GB 20/10 20/10 24/10 3,665 nil nil 4,878
5) Nancowry A&N Genl 19/10 19/10 23/10 442 ni nil COMP
6) Ocean Friend ASS GB 22/10 22/10 29/10 TOCOM nil nil 9,000
ASS Genl 22/10 22/10 29/10 nil 144 nil 84
ASS SCOIL 22/10 22/10 29/10 nil TOCOM nil 7,862
7) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil nil TOCOM 135
8) Jahan Benline SLAG 22/10 22/10 27/10 1,118 nil nil 43,382
9) Orchids Atlan-HPC FOIL 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil 3,400 nil 8,600
Atlan-HPC LDO 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil TOCOM nil 1,000
Atlan-HPC LSHS 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil TOCOM nil 5,000
10) Samurai Atlantic COIL 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil 38,000 nil 98,709
11) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR 22/10 22/10 23/10 nil nil 591/170 409/830
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) SM Yrini Atlantic COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10 ---
2) St Micahales Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 20/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Fred Ex CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 23/10
2) Maersk Wave Parekh Cars 2,000 nil nil 23/10
3) Asphat Alliance Atlan-HPC Bitumen nil 2,600 nil 23/10
4) Niluffer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,000 nil 23/10
5) Coromandel Ex SimaSeacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 23/10
6) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/50 23/10
7) Jag Aparna Atlan-IOC HSD nil 10,000 nil 23/10
8) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 25 nil nil 24/10
9) Ginag Hai Imperial LOG nil 1,069 nil 24/10
10) Thor Wind Admiracl HRCOIL 34,485 nil nil 24/10
11) Swarna Krishna SWLD-CPCL COIL 38,000 50,531 nil 24/10
12) Ocean Lohos Puyvast SCOIL nil 2,897 nil 24/10
13) United Embelm GAC COIL nil 121,679 nil 24/10
14) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 24/10
15) MOL Horizon Mitsui CNTR nil nil 875/900 25/10
16) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1200/1400 25/10
17) Maine Dream SICAL Dolomite nil 50,700 nil 25/10
18) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 25/10
19) Euro Marx EX BTL CNTR nil nil 1400/1400 26/10
20) Verity Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 8,000 nil 26/10
21) Free Jupiter Chowbr HRCOIL 28,000 nil nil 26/10
22) Acadia Highway KSAP Cars 500 400 nil 26/10
23) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL nil 10,250 nil 26/10
24) IBN Al Aabar Seacons CNTR nil nil 1150/1150 27/10
25) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 28/10
26) Huge SW Indioc Spipe nil 900/1500 nil 28/10
27) Glovis Pacfici Parekh Cars 3,850 nil nil 28/10
28) United Tambora Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 28/10
29) Chemical LEO Seaports CPOIL nil 5,000 nil 28/10
30) Doardo Leader NYK Cars 1,217 nil nil 29/10
31) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 29/10
32) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1500/1500 29/10
33) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 29/10
34) Dong A Calpyso Unicorn CPOIL nil 6,000 nil 29/10
35) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 01/11
36) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1100/1100 01/11
37) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 02/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL