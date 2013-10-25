Oct 25Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessels 46 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ocean Lohos Puyvast SCOIL 24/10 24/10 25/10 nil 2,883 nil 14 Puyvast Spipe 24/10 24/10 25/10 nil TOCOM nil 178 Puyvast Splat 24/10 24/10 25/10 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) Gaing Hai Imperial LOG 24/10 24/10 26/10 nil 975 nil 952 3) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 24/10 24/10 29/10 nil TOCOM nil 25/25 4) Ocean Friend ASS GB 22/10 22/10 29/10 498 nil nil 8,502 ASS Genl 22/10 22/10 29/10 nil TOCOM nil 84 ASS SCOIL 22/10 22/10 29/10 nil 3,983 nil 859 5) Thor Wind Admiral HRCOIL 24/10 24/10 29/10 5,090 nil nil 29,395 6) Jahan Benline SLAG 22/10 22/10 26/10 23,465 nil nil 9,035 7) TCI Surya TCI CNTR 24/10 24/10 26/10 nil nil 243 7/200 8) Jag Aparna Atlan-IOC HSD 23/10 23/10 25/10 nil 18,000 nil 3,000 9) Sea Lion Seaports POIL 22/10 23/10 25/10 nil 6,000 nil COMP 10) Samurai Atlantic COIL 22/10 22/10 24/10 nil 47,837 nil COMP Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SM Yrini Atlantic COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10 --- 2) St Micahales Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 20/10 --- 3) MAersk Wave PARekh Cars 2,000 nil nil 23/10 --- 4) Swarna Krishna SWLD-CPCL COIL 38,000 50,531 nil 24/10 --- 5) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,200 24/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Nilufer Sultan Interocn CSFOIL nil 5,000 nil 25/10 2) MOL Horizon Mitsui CNTR nil nil 875/900 25/10 3) United Embelm GAC COIL nil 121,679 nil 25/10 4) X Press Indus Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 25/10 5) Maine Dream SICAL Dolomite nil 50,700 nil 26/10 6) Euro Marx EX CGM CBTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 26/10 7) Acadia Highway KSAP Cars 500 nil nil 26/10 8) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL nil 10,250 nil 26/10 9) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 15,000 27/10 10) Free Jupiter Chowbr HRCOIL 28,000 nil nil 27/10 11) KOBARID ASS SC/GB/Spl nil 822 nil 27/10 12) IBN Al Aabar Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,150 27/10 13) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 28/10 14) Chemical LEO Seaports CPOIL nil 5,000 nil 28/10 15) Doardo Leader NYK Cars 1,217 nil nil 29/10 16) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 29/10 17) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1,500 29/10 18) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 29/10 19) Dong A Calpyso Unicorn CPOIL nil 6,000 nil 29/10 20) Glovis Pacific Parekh Cars 3,850 nil nil 29/10 21) Wan hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 29/10 22) Verity Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 8,000 nil 30/10 23) Hoegh Osaka Merchnat Cars 169,980 nil nil 31/10 24) NOCC Atlantic Parekh Cars nil 35 nil 31/10 25) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 01/11 27) Huge SW Indioc Spipe nil 1,500 nil 01/11 28) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,100 01/11 29) Sea Master Seapol L sTone nil 48,000 nil 01/11 30) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 02/11 31) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 02/11 33) United Tambora Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 03/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL