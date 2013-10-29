Oct 29Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 08
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 30
Total Vessels 40
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Chemical LEO Seaports CPOIL 22/10 22/10 30/10 nil TOCOM nil 5,000
2) Dorado Leader NYK Cars 29/10 29/10 29/10 TOCOM nil nil 1,227
3) Kobarid ASS/Ranee GB 27/10 27/10 02/11 TOCOM nil nil 6,500
ASS/Ranee SCOIL 27/10 27/10 02/11 nil 4,778 nil 5,489
ASS/Ranee HRCOIL 27/10 27/10 02/11 TOCOM nil nil 5,000
4) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 24/10 24/10 29/10 nil TOCOM nil 25/25
5) Maine Dream SICAL Dolomite 25/10 25/10 29/10 nil 16,206 nil 4,555
6) Free Jupiter Chowbn HRCOIL 27/10 29/10 04/11 TOCOM nil nil 28,000
7) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL 27/10 27/10 29/10 nil 3,200 nil 1,500
8) Sm Yrini Atlan-IOC COIL 13/10 29/10 01/11 nil TOCOM nil 142,063
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) SM Yrini Atlantic COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10 ---
2) United Embelm GAC COIL nil 60,221 nil 29/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 29/10
2) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1,500 29/10
3) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 29/10
4) Dong A Calpyso Unicorn CPOIL nil 6,000 nil 29/10
5) Wan hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 29/10
6) Hansa Prem Atlan-IOC FOIL 6,000 nil nil 29/10
7) Coromandel Ex Sim Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 30/10
8) Hoegh Osaka Merchnat Cars 169,980 nil nil 30/10
9) Verity Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 8,000 nil 30/10
10) Glovis Pacific Parekh Cars 3,850 nil nil 30/10
11) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 150/135 31/10
12) Jindal Tarini PSTS SBIL 5,000 nil nil 31/10
13) NOCC Atlantic Parekh Cars 1,600 nil nil 31/10
14) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 01/11
16) Tiger Spring JMC COIL nil 5,300 nil 01/11
17) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 01/11
18) Huge SW Indioc Spipe nil 1,500 nil 01/11
19) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,100 01/11
20) Sea Master Seapol L sTone nil 48,000 nil 01/11
21) Team wOrth Orissa Splat/Spipe nil nil 01/11
22) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 02/11
23) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 02/11
24) USS MCC Campbell GAC F.NAvy nil nil nil 03/11
25) United Tambora Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 03/11
26) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/180 03/11
27) Maersk Darlingto Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 03/11
28) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 04/11
29) Stenia Colosus SICAL L sTone nil nil 52,300 04/11
30) Hanjin Turkey Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/11
31) Hyundai Vladivsto Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/11
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL