Oct 29Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 30 Total Vessels 40 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Chemical LEO Seaports CPOIL 22/10 22/10 30/10 nil TOCOM nil 5,000 2) Dorado Leader NYK Cars 29/10 29/10 29/10 TOCOM nil nil 1,227 3) Kobarid ASS/Ranee GB 27/10 27/10 02/11 TOCOM nil nil 6,500 ASS/Ranee SCOIL 27/10 27/10 02/11 nil 4,778 nil 5,489 ASS/Ranee HRCOIL 27/10 27/10 02/11 TOCOM nil nil 5,000 4) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 24/10 24/10 29/10 nil TOCOM nil 25/25 5) Maine Dream SICAL Dolomite 25/10 25/10 29/10 nil 16,206 nil 4,555 6) Free Jupiter Chowbn HRCOIL 27/10 29/10 04/11 TOCOM nil nil 28,000 7) Borchali Interocn CSFOIL 27/10 27/10 29/10 nil 3,200 nil 1,500 8) Sm Yrini Atlan-IOC COIL 13/10 29/10 01/11 nil TOCOM nil 142,063 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) SM Yrini Atlantic COIL nil 142,063 nil 13/10 --- 2) United Embelm GAC COIL nil 60,221 nil 29/10 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Kota Permasan PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 29/10 2) CMA CGM Onyx CMA-AGen CNTR nil nil 1,500 29/10 3) Hyundai Highway Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 29/10 4) Dong A Calpyso Unicorn CPOIL nil 6,000 nil 29/10 5) Wan hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 2,000 29/10 6) Hansa Prem Atlan-IOC FOIL 6,000 nil nil 29/10 7) Coromandel Ex Sim Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 30/10 8) Hoegh Osaka Merchnat Cars 169,980 nil nil 30/10 9) Verity Atlan-REL Oryxl nil 8,000 nil 30/10 10) Glovis Pacific Parekh Cars 3,850 nil nil 30/10 11) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 150/135 31/10 12) Jindal Tarini PSTS SBIL 5,000 nil nil 31/10 13) NOCC Atlantic Parekh Cars 1,600 nil nil 31/10 14) Iwaki NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 01/11 16) Tiger Spring JMC COIL nil 5,300 nil 01/11 17) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 01/11 18) Huge SW Indioc Spipe nil 1,500 nil 01/11 19) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,100 01/11 20) Sea Master Seapol L sTone nil 48,000 nil 01/11 21) Team wOrth Orissa Splat/Spipe nil nil 01/11 22) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 02/11 23) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 02/11 24) USS MCC Campbell GAC F.NAvy nil nil nil 03/11 25) United Tambora Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 03/11 26) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/180 03/11 27) Maersk Darlingto Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 03/11 28) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 04/11 29) Stenia Colosus SICAL L sTone nil nil 52,300 04/11 30) Hanjin Turkey Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/11 31) Hyundai Vladivsto Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL