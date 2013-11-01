Nov 01Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Working Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 37 Total Vessels 46 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) NOCC Atlantic Parekh Cars 01/11 01/11 01/11 TOCOM nil nil 1,642 2) Jindal Tarini PSTS SBIL 01/11 01/11 01/11 1,366 nil nil 3,842 3) Kobarid ASS/Ranee GB 27/10 27/10 01/11 3,474 nil nil 1,886 ASS/Ranee SCOIL 27/10 27/10 01/11 nil TOCOM nil 48 ASS/Ranee HRCOIL 27/10 27/10 01/11 204 nil nil 167 4) Free Jupiter Chowbr HRCOIL 27/10 29/10 01/11 7,355 nil nil 3,930 5) St Micheals Interocn FOIL 20/10 29/10 02/11 7,000 nil nil 8,000 6) Verity Atlant-REL Oryxl 30/10 30/10 01/11 nil 5,000 nil 1,178 7) United Embelm GAC COIL 24/10 26/10 02/11 nil TOCOM nil 60,221 8) Iwaki NYK CNTR 01/11 01/11 01/11 nil nil 161 839 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 800 01/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Jitra Bhum Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1,100 01/11 2) Tiger Spring JMC COIL nil 5,300 nil 01/11 3) Hansar Prem Atlan-IOC FOIL 6,000 nil nil 01/11 4) Nancowry A&N Genl 25 25 nil 01/11 5) Team Worth Orissa Splat/Spipe nil n.a. nil 01/11 6) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 1,000 02/11 7) Sea Master Seapol L sTone nil 48,000 nil 02/11 8) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 150/135 02/11 9) Aristos PSTS HRCOIL 30,000 nil nil 02/11 10) Pine Leader ASS SCOIL/GB nil 9126/329 nil 02/11 11) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000 03/11 12) Swarna Krishn SWLD COIL nil 56,000 nil 03/11 13) USS MCC Campbell GAC F.NAvy nil nil nil 03/11 14) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/180 03/11 15) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 25/250 03/11 16) Maersk Darlingto Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 03/11 17) Jag Prachi Atlan-HPC FOIL nil 4,200 nil 03/11 18) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 04/11 19) Stenia Colosus SICAL L sTone nil nil 52,300 04/11 20) Lahore Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 700/650 04/11 21) Swarna Mala Atlan-IOC HSD nil 24,996 nil 05/11 22) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 3,300 2,610 nil 05/11 23) Ricmers Chittong ULA Splat nil 2,894 nil 05/11 24) Hanjin Turkey Hanjin CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/11 25) Asian Champion Unicorn L sTone nil 49,610 nil 05/11 26) Hyundai Vladivsto Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 05/11 27) Admiral Coral Puyvast SCOIL nil 9,677 nil 06/11 28) CMA CGM Kepler BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 06/11 29) Huge Sw Indico Spipe nil 1,500 nil 06/11 30) United Tamboura Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 07/11 31) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 08/11 32) Izmuo Nyk CNTR nil nil 900 08/11 33) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 830/910 08/11 34) Onyx Arrow KSAP Cars 500/900 nil nil 09/11 35) Jakarta Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 750/650 09/11 36) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/11 37) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 12/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL