Nov 06Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Working Vessels 11 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessels 41 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) USS MCC Campbell GAC F.Navy 03/11 03/11 07/11 nil n.a. nil n.a. 2) Nancowry A&N Genl 01/11 01/11 06/11 468 nil nil 912 3) Pine Leader ASS GB 02/11 02/11 08/11 737 nil nil 11,263 ASS SCOIL 02/11 02/11 08/11 nil 5,147 nil 1,873 4) Team Worth Orissa Spipe 03/11 03/11 07/11 nil 1,920 nil 4,162 Orissa Splat 03/11 03/11 07/11 nil TOCOM nil 410 5) Asian Champion Unicorn L sTone 05/11 05/11 10/11 nil 5,435 nil 44,175 6) Stenia Colosus Sical L sTone 04/11 04/11 09/11 nil 11,075 nil 35,364 7) Sea Master Seapol L sTone 02/11 03/11 07/11 nil 7,115 nil 12,444 8) Swarna Mala Atlan-IOC HSD 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil 11,500 nil 13,496 9) Orchid Atlan-HPC FOIL 04/11 05/11 06/11 nil 300 nil 2,200 Atlan-HPC LSHS 04/11 05/11 06/11 nil 6,000 nil COMP 10) Hanjin Turkey Hanjin CNTR 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil nil 689/90311/910 11) Hyundai Vladivsto Hyundai CNTR 05/11 05/11 06/11 nil nil 1,148 352 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Victory Atlan-IOC HSD/SKO nil 7,000 nil 05/11 --- 2) FreeJupiter Chowbr Hrcoil 170 nil nil 05/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Harsha Prem Atlan-IOC HSD nil 24,866 nil 06/11 2) Fred Ex CMA CGM BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 06/11 3) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 1,100 06/11 4) Crystal Atlan-IOC LOIL 3,300 2,610 nil 06/11 5) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 08/11 6) Izmuo Nyk CNTR nil nil 900 08/11 7) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl nil 25 nil 08/11 8) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 830/910 08/11 9) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 08/11 10) Admiral Coral Puyvast SCOIL/Splat nil 88 nil 08/11 11) Rickmers ChittaongULA Splat nil 2,894 nil 09/11 12) Jakarta Express Inchape CNTR nil nil 750/650 09/11 13) Armonia JMC POIL nil 5,800 nil 09/11 14) Bux Hill MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/11 15) Desh Shobha SCI COIL nil 144,839 nil 10/11 16) United Tamboura Puyvast GB 5,000 nil nil 10/11 17) TCI Arjun TCI CNTR nil nil 150/130 10/11 18) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 10/11 19) Huge Sw Indico Spipe nil 1,500 nil 10/11 20) Venture SW Indioc SCOIL nil 9,603 nil 10/11 21) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/11 22) Masersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 11/11 23) Onyx Arrow KSAP Cars 500/900 nil nil 12/11 24) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,500 12/11 25) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150 12/11 26) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 250/200 14/11 27) Ginga Merlin GAC BOIL nil 3,261 nil 15/11 28) Euro Max E CM CG BTL CNTR nil nil 1,400 16/11 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL