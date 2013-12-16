Dec 16Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday
Port summary:
Working Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessels 37
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
1) CP 38 Marlink POIL 14/12 14/12 16/12 nil 3,451 nil 200
2) Kobarid ASS/Ranee Spipe 15/12 15/12 21/12 nil 180 nil 62
ASS/Ranee SCOIL 15/12 15/12 21/12 nil TOCOM nil 10,104
ASS/Ranee GB 15/12 15/12 21/12 TOCOM nil nil 11,500
3) Nancowry A&N Genl 14/12 14/12 18/12 66 86 nil 20
4) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 07/12 07/12 21/12 nil TOCOM nil 250
5) Loreto Seatrns Dolomite 13/12 13/12 16/12 nil 14,311 nil 2,959
6) Zarifa Aalijeya Atlantic COIL 13/12 15/12 17/12 nil 53,000 nil 86,412
7) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 16/12 16/12 18/12 nil nil n.a. 1,000
8) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR 15/12 15/12 17/12 nil nil 1,033 1,000
9) L Amanda Seacons CNTR 15/12 15/12 16/12 nil nil 443/250557/750
Waiting Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
1) orchids Atlantic FOIL/LSHS nil 2,500 nil 14/12 ---
2) Calida Wilhelms COIL nil 55,980 nil 13/12 ---
3) Glovios Passion Parekh Cars 2,800 nil nil 11/12 ---
Expected Vessels
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
1) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/140 16/12
2) Myknow Warrior Interioc COIL nil 137,000 nil 16/12
3) Ashpat Alliance Atlanitc Bitumen nil 3,000 nil 16/12
4) Chem Amsterdam Interioc CSFOIL nil 6,000 nil 16/12
5) Crystal Atlantic FOIL nil 5,044 nil 17/12
6) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,000 17/12
7) CMA CGM Topaz CMA Glo CNTR nil nil 1,000 17/12
8) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000 17/12
9) Jal Vahini Inidoc LOG nil 3,750 nil 17/12
10) Hyundai Vladvisto Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 17/12
11) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 17/12
12) MTM Manila Initeorc CSFOIL nil 13,642 nil 17/12
13) Taikli Puyvast GB/SCOIL 6,000 4,822 nil 17/12
14) Fred BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000 18/12
15) Sea Rose Atlantic HRCOIL 17,000 nil nil 18/12
16) Ikan Jubal GAC SCOIL nil 523 nil 18/12
17) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/12
18) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/12
19) Manila Exprss Inchrap CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/12
20) Glovis Pacific Parekh Cars 3,200 nil nil 21/12
21) Passat Spring Btl CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/12
22) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 22/12
23) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 23/12
24) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 23/12
25) Rickmers Mumbai ULA Splat nil 417/87 nil 23/12
