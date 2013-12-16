Dec 16Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Working Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 25 Total Vessels 37 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) CP 38 Marlink POIL 14/12 14/12 16/12 nil 3,451 nil 200 2) Kobarid ASS/Ranee Spipe 15/12 15/12 21/12 nil 180 nil 62 ASS/Ranee SCOIL 15/12 15/12 21/12 nil TOCOM nil 10,104 ASS/Ranee GB 15/12 15/12 21/12 TOCOM nil nil 11,500 3) Nancowry A&N Genl 14/12 14/12 18/12 66 86 nil 20 4) Swaraj Dweep A&N Genl 07/12 07/12 21/12 nil TOCOM nil 250 5) Loreto Seatrns Dolomite 13/12 13/12 16/12 nil 14,311 nil 2,959 6) Zarifa Aalijeya Atlantic COIL 13/12 15/12 17/12 nil 53,000 nil 86,412 7) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR 16/12 16/12 18/12 nil nil n.a. 1,000 8) Maersk Darlington Maersk CNTR 15/12 15/12 17/12 nil nil 1,033 1,000 9) L Amanda Seacons CNTR 15/12 15/12 16/12 nil nil 443/250557/750 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) orchids Atlantic FOIL/LSHS nil 2,500 nil 14/12 --- 2) Calida Wilhelms COIL nil 55,980 nil 13/12 --- 3) Glovios Passion Parekh Cars 2,800 nil nil 11/12 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 150/140 16/12 2) Myknow Warrior Interioc COIL nil 137,000 nil 16/12 3) Ashpat Alliance Atlanitc Bitumen nil 3,000 nil 16/12 4) Chem Amsterdam Interioc CSFOIL nil 6,000 nil 16/12 5) Crystal Atlantic FOIL nil 5,044 nil 17/12 6) Kota Puri PIL CNTR nil nil 1,000 17/12 7) CMA CGM Topaz CMA Glo CNTR nil nil 1,000 17/12 8) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1,000 17/12 9) Jal Vahini Inidoc LOG nil 3,750 nil 17/12 10) Hyundai Vladvisto Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1,000 17/12 11) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 500/500 17/12 12) MTM Manila Initeorc CSFOIL nil 13,642 nil 17/12 13) Taikli Puyvast GB/SCOIL 6,000 4,822 nil 17/12 14) Fred BTL CNTR nil nil 1,000 18/12 15) Sea Rose Atlantic HRCOIL 17,000 nil nil 18/12 16) Ikan Jubal GAC SCOIL nil 523 nil 18/12 17) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/12 18) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 1,000 20/12 19) Manila Exprss Inchrap CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/12 20) Glovis Pacific Parekh Cars 3,200 nil nil 21/12 21) Passat Spring Btl CNTR nil nil 1,000 21/12 22) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1,000 22/12 23) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 23/12 24) Maersk Dalton Maersk CNTR nil nil 1,000 23/12 25) Rickmers Mumbai ULA Splat nil 417/87 nil 23/12 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL