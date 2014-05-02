May 02Port conditions of Chennai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 21 Total Vessles 32 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Ottamana Interocn CSFOIL 30/04 01/05 03/05 nil 5,150 nil 4,350 2) Hoegh Brasila Parekh Cars 02/05 02/05 03/05 TOCOM nil nil 3,400 3) Batlic Garden Wilhelms SBIL 27/04 28/04 02/05 TOCOM nil nil 1,889 SCOIL 27/04 28/04 02/05 TOCOM nil nil 2,550 4) Omera GAC/Seaways F.Slag 29/04 29/04 04/05 TOCOM nil nil 18,400 3) Feng Hai Seaports RPOiL 01/05 01/05 02/05 nil 2,750 nil 235 4) Ocean Star JESPA CBFS 22/04 22/04 03/05 nil 266 nil 347 5) Sima Saphire Greenways CNTR 01/05 02/05 03/05 nil nil TOCOM 625/750 6) Hansa Fresbenberg Mitsui CNTR 02/05 02/05 03/05 nil nil TOCOM 1000/1000 7) Hyundai Adva Hyundai CNTR 01/05 01/05 02/05 nil nil 1366/644 150/380 8) IBN Al Abbar Seacons CNTR 02/05 02/05 03/05 nil nil TOCOM 1000/1000 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) East Siberian Sea GAC FOI nil 28,000 nil 01/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Lady Celine Dollmite Unicorn nil 34,550 nil 02/05 2) Swarana Godavari SWOLD COIL nil 50,000 nil 02/05 3) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/05 4) Tiger Bridge BTl CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/05 5) Josco Najing Seahorse Spipe/Splat nil 1113/6835 nil 03/05 6) Interprid Republ Atlantic Oryxl nil 6,800 nil 03/05 7) Lahore Express ISS CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/05 8) MSC Sierra II MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 03/05 9) Sinag Tanjang Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 04/05 10) Sea Land Mercury Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 04/05 11) Doradus Atlantic FOIL nil 7,000 nil 05/05 12) Nicoline Maersk MAersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 05/05 13) Martorell Mitsui Cars 300 nil nil 05/05 14) Morholem Samudra CSFOIL nil 8,000 nil 05/05 15) Sangita GAC Fslag 22,800 nil nil 05/05 16) CP 38 Seaport CPOIL nil 6,300 nil 06/05 17) PAC Aquilla Seahrose CNTR nil nil 500/500 06/05 18) Axios Seaports CSFOIL nil 12,640 nil 06/05 19) Hyundai Bridge Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 06/05 20) Fred BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 07/05 21) MV Hanga Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL