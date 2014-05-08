May 08Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 03
Expected Vessels 29
Total Vessles 39
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Saigon Princess Intreocn Maize 06/05 07/05 10/05 500 nil nil 5,800
2) Grande Fortuna ASS GB 03/05 03/05 10/05 2,652 nil nil 3,674
ASS SCOIL 03/05 03/05 10/05 nil TOCOM nil 200
3) Swaraj Dweep A&N/Orissa Genl 07/05 07/05 09/05 9 nil nil nil
4) Doradus Atlantic FOIL 04/05 07/05 10/05 nil 400 nil 6,600
5) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR 07/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil 334/192 666/808
6) Fred BTL CNTR 07/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil1619/761 88/450
7) Coromandel Seacons CNTR 06/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil 563/546 434/454
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Hoegh Brasilla Parekh Cars/Genl 950 nil nil 03/05 ---
2) Doradus Atlantic FOIL nil 7,000 nil 04/05 ---
3) Axios Seaports CSFOIL nil 12,640 nil 06/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Victory KPVSH Naptha 13,000 nil nil 08/05
2) Chemtrans Rouen Intreocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 08/05
3) Jag Prachi Atlantic FOIL nil 4,000 nil 08/05
4) Kamnik ASS GB 900 nil nil 08/05
5) TCI Prabhu TCI CNTR nil nil 200/200 08/05
6) PAC Aquilla Seahorse CNTR nil nil 500/500 08/05
7) Sima perfect Greenway CNTR nil nil 650/750 09/05
8) Swarana Godavari SWORLD COIL nil 35,000 nil 09/05
9) CP 38 Seaports CPOIL nil 6,300 nil 09/05
10) Glovious Cardinal Parekh Cars 300 nil nil 09/05
11) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200/200 09/05
12) Iwaki Nyk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/05
13) Pac Shaula ULA St Bar nil 5,000 nil 10/05
14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/05
15) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/05
16) Hansa Offenburg Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/05
17) Jakarta Express ISS CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/05
18) Asphat Alliance Atlanit Bitumen nil 3,600 nil 10/05
19) Front Annede GAC COIL nil 137,016 nil 11/05
20) Yong Tong JESPA CPKO nil 500 nil 11/05
.) nil JESPA PFAD nil 2,000 nil 11/05
.) nil JESPA RPOIL nil 400 nil 11/05
21) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil 500 nil 11/05
22) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/05
23) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/05
24) Martice PSTS GB 8,000 nil nil 12/05
25) Crystal KPVSH LOIL 5,000 nil nil 12/05
26) Mahoni Puyvast GB 7,000 nil nil 12/05
27) Hyundai No 103 Parekh Cars 4,500 nil nil 13/05
28) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/05
29) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL