May 08Port conditions of Chennai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 29 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Saigon Princess Intreocn Maize 06/05 07/05 10/05 500 nil nil 5,800 2) Grande Fortuna ASS GB 03/05 03/05 10/05 2,652 nil nil 3,674 ASS SCOIL 03/05 03/05 10/05 nil TOCOM nil 200 3) Swaraj Dweep A&N/Orissa Genl 07/05 07/05 09/05 9 nil nil nil 4) Doradus Atlantic FOIL 04/05 07/05 10/05 nil 400 nil 6,600 5) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR 07/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil 334/192 666/808 6) Fred BTL CNTR 07/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil1619/761 88/450 7) Coromandel Seacons CNTR 06/05 07/05 08/05 nil nil 563/546 434/454 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Hoegh Brasilla Parekh Cars/Genl 950 nil nil 03/05 --- 2) Doradus Atlantic FOIL nil 7,000 nil 04/05 --- 3) Axios Seaports CSFOIL nil 12,640 nil 06/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Victory KPVSH Naptha 13,000 nil nil 08/05 2) Chemtrans Rouen Intreocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 08/05 3) Jag Prachi Atlantic FOIL nil 4,000 nil 08/05 4) Kamnik ASS GB 900 nil nil 08/05 5) TCI Prabhu TCI CNTR nil nil 200/200 08/05 6) PAC Aquilla Seahorse CNTR nil nil 500/500 08/05 7) Sima perfect Greenway CNTR nil nil 650/750 09/05 8) Swarana Godavari SWORLD COIL nil 35,000 nil 09/05 9) CP 38 Seaports CPOIL nil 6,300 nil 09/05 10) Glovious Cardinal Parekh Cars 300 nil nil 09/05 11) TCI Surya TCI CNTR nil nil 200/200 09/05 12) Iwaki Nyk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 09/05 13) Pac Shaula ULA St Bar nil 5,000 nil 10/05 14) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/05 15) Euro Max BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/05 16) Hansa Offenburg Chakiat CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/05 17) Jakarta Express ISS CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 10/05 18) Asphat Alliance Atlanit Bitumen nil 3,600 nil 10/05 19) Front Annede GAC COIL nil 137,016 nil 11/05 20) Yong Tong JESPA CPKO nil 500 nil 11/05 .) nil JESPA PFAD nil 2,000 nil 11/05 .) nil JESPA RPOIL nil 400 nil 11/05 21) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil 500 nil 11/05 22) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 11/05 23) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/05 24) Martice PSTS GB 8,000 nil nil 12/05 25) Crystal KPVSH LOIL 5,000 nil nil 12/05 26) Mahoni Puyvast GB 7,000 nil nil 12/05 27) Hyundai No 103 Parekh Cars 4,500 nil nil 13/05 28) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/05 29) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL