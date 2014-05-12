May 12Port conditions of Chennai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 07 Waiting Vessels 01 Expected Vessels 27 Total Vessles 35 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Kamnik ASS GB 08/05 08/05 15/05 3,339 nil nil 10,161 ASS SCOIL 08/05 08/05 15/05 nil 3,418 nil nil ASS Splat 08/05 08/05 15/05 nil 306 nil nil 2) Saigon Princess Intreocn Maize 06/05 07/05 14/05 nil nil nil nil 3) INS Vagli Tradex Noncargo 23/04 23/04 15/05 nil n.a. nil n.a. 4) Chemtrans Rouvn Interocen FOIL 08/05 10/05 14/05 11,050 nil nil 21,200 5) Asphat Alliance Atlantic Bitumen 11/05 11/05 12/05 nil 1,740 nil 1,860 6) Front Ardene GAC COIL 11/05 11/05 13/05 nil 56,500 nil 80,606 7) Nicroline Maersk Maersk CNTR 12/05 12/05 13/05 nil nil TOCOM 1000/1000Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Yong Tong JESPA RPOIL nil 4,000 nil 09/05 --- JESPA PFAD nil 2,000 nil 09/05 --- JESPA CPKO nil 500 nil 09/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) L Amanda Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 12/05 2) Crystal KPVSH LOIL 5,000 nil nil 12/05 3) PAC Shaula ULA St Bar nil 5,000 nil 12/05 4) Hyundai No 103 Parekh Cars 4,500 nil nil 13/05 5) AL Galia Atlantic COIL nil 148,649 nil 13/05 6) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/05 7) Argent Daisy GAC BOIL nil 3,000 nil 13/05 8) Barcelona KSAP Bus/Cars 600 100 nil 13/05 9) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/05 10) Coromandel SEacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/05 11) Genmar Horn Atlantic COIL nil 139,318 nil 14/05 12) Maritec PSTS GB 8,000 nil nil 14/05 13) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/05 14) Asia Aspara JMC POIL nil 7,000 nil 15/05 15) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil 500 nil 15/05 16) Mahoni Puyvast GB 7,000 nil nil 15/05 17) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/05 18) Sima Prestige Greenway CNTR nil nil 650/750 16/05 19) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/05 20) CMA CGM Aquarine CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05 21) Tiger bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05 22) King Adrian BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05 23) Jag Lakshta JMB COIL nil 129,559 nil 18/05 24) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/05 25) Northern PromotionMaersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/05 26) Maersk Gateshard MAersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/05 27) Hyundai future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL