May 14Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 09 Waiting Vessels 02 Expected Vessels 28 Total Vessles 39 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Crystal KPVSH LOIL 12/05 12/05 14/05 3,950 nil nil 50 2) PAC Shaula ULA St Bar 13/05 13/05 15/05 nil 300 nil 4,700 3) Barcelona KSAP/JMB Bus 13/05 14/05 14/05 TOCOM nil nil 15 .) nil KSAP/JMB Cars 13/05 14/05 14/05 TOCOM nil nil 600 4) Saigon Princess Intreocn Maize 06/05 07/05 14/05 TOCOM nil nil nil 5) INS Vagli Tradex Noncargo 23/04 23/04 15/05 nil n.a. nil n.a. 6) Chemtrans Rouvn Interocen FOIL 08/05 10/05 15/05 5,800 nil nil 5,200 7) Yong Tong JESPA CPKO 09/05 12/05 15/05 nil TOCOM nil 500 JESPA PFAD 09/05 12/05 15/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,000 8) Argent Daisy GAC BOIL 13/05 13/05 14/05 nil 2,100 nil 900 9) Genmar Horn Atlantic COIL 12/05 13/05 16/05 nil 10,000 nil 129,318 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Coromandel SEacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/05 --- 2) AL Galia Atlantic COIL nil 148,649 nil 13/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/05 2) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/05 3) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 200/200 15/05 4) Hyundai No 103 Parekh Cars 4,500 nil nil 15/05 5) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/05 7) Mahoni Puyvast GB 7,000 nil nil 15/05 8) Maritec PSTS GB 8,000 nil nil 15/05 9) Asia Aspara JMC POIL nil 7,000 nil 16/05 10) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/05 11) Sima Prestige Greenway CNTR nil nil 650/750 16/05 12) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil 500 nil 16/05 13) TCI Prabhu TCI CNTR nil nil 200/200 16/05 14) Lepord Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 16/05 16) Tiger bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05 17) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05 18) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05 19) CMA CGM Azure CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05 20) Diamond Star ASS GB/COIL 7,000 10,488 nil 17/05 21) Jag Lakshta JMB COIL nil 129,559 nil 18/05 22) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/05 23) Swarna BrahmaputraSWORLD COIL nil 50,000 nil 18/05 24) Nicoline Maersk MAersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/05 25) Northern PromotionMaersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/05 26) Maersk Gateshard MAersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/05 27) Sangita GAC F.Slag 22,800 nil nil 20/05 28) Colchestar Castle JMB Splat nil 4,766 nil 20/05 29) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/05 30) Fred BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/05 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL