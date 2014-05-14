May 14Port conditions of Chennai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 02
Expected Vessels 28
Total Vessles 39
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Crystal KPVSH LOIL 12/05 12/05 14/05 3,950 nil nil 50
2) PAC Shaula ULA St Bar 13/05 13/05 15/05 nil 300 nil 4,700
3) Barcelona KSAP/JMB Bus 13/05 14/05 14/05 TOCOM nil nil 15
.) nil KSAP/JMB Cars 13/05 14/05 14/05 TOCOM nil nil 600
4) Saigon Princess Intreocn Maize 06/05 07/05 14/05 TOCOM nil nil nil
5) INS Vagli Tradex Noncargo 23/04 23/04 15/05 nil n.a. nil n.a.
6) Chemtrans Rouvn Interocen FOIL 08/05 10/05 15/05 5,800 nil nil 5,200
7) Yong Tong JESPA CPKO 09/05 12/05 15/05 nil TOCOM nil 500
JESPA PFAD 09/05 12/05 15/05 nil TOCOM nil 2,000
8) Argent Daisy GAC BOIL 13/05 13/05 14/05 nil 2,100 nil 900
9) Genmar Horn Atlantic COIL 12/05 13/05 16/05 nil 10,000 nil 129,318
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Coromandel SEacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 13/05 ---
2) AL Galia Atlantic COIL nil 148,649 nil 13/05 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/05
2) Wan Hai Wan Hai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 14/05
3) TCI Xps TCI CNTR nil nil 200/200 15/05
4) Hyundai No 103 Parekh Cars 4,500 nil nil 15/05
5) Hyundai Progress Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 15/05
7) Mahoni Puyvast GB 7,000 nil nil 15/05
8) Maritec PSTS GB 8,000 nil nil 15/05
9) Asia Aspara JMC POIL nil 7,000 nil 16/05
10) Iwashiro NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 16/05
11) Sima Prestige Greenway CNTR nil nil 650/750 16/05
12) OEL Shreyas Relay CNTR nil 500 nil 16/05
13) TCI Prabhu TCI CNTR nil nil 200/200 16/05
14) Lepord Interocn Naptha 35,000 nil nil 16/05
16) Tiger bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05
17) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05
18) Wilhelm Mitsui CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05
19) CMA CGM Azure CMA Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 17/05
20) Diamond Star ASS GB/COIL 7,000 10,488 nil 17/05
21) Jag Lakshta JMB COIL nil 129,559 nil 18/05
22) Izumo NYK CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 18/05
23) Swarna BrahmaputraSWORLD COIL nil 50,000 nil 18/05
24) Nicoline Maersk MAersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/05
25) Northern PromotionMaersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/05
26) Maersk Gateshard MAersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 19/05
27) Sangita GAC F.Slag 22,800 nil nil 20/05
28) Colchestar Castle JMB Splat nil 4,766 nil 20/05
29) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/05
30) Fred BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/05
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL