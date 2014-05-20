May 20Port conditions of Chennai as of Tuesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 04 Expected Vessels 26 Total Vessles 38 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance

------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) Diamond Star ASS/Ranee GB 18/05 18/05 22/05 TOCOM nil nil 6,179 2) INS Vagli Tradex Noncargo 23/04 23/04 20/05 nil n.a. nil n.a. 3) Victory KPVSH HSD 17/05 20/05 22/05 nil TOCOM nil 11,000 4) Swarana Brahm SWORLD COIL 19/05 19/05 20/05 31,500 nil nil 18,500 5) Nicoline Maersk MAersk CNTR 19/05 19/05 20/05 nil nil 669/390 331/610 6) CMA CGM Azure CMA-Agen CNTR 18/05 18/05 20/05 nil nil 237/559 190/379 7) Northern PromotionMAersk CNTR 18/05 18/05 20/05 nil nil1574/774 176/212 8) TCI Surya TCI CNTR 20/05 20/05 21/05 nil nil Tocom 200/200 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date

Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) OEL Shreyas Realy CNTR nil nil 500 17/05 --- 2) Torm Fox Interocn FOIL 35,000 nil nil 17/05 --- 3) Jag Lakshta JMB COIL nil 129,559 nil 18/05 --- 4) Hansa Prem KPVSH FOIL 9,500 nil nil 19/05 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected

Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Guru Gobind Singh TCI CNTR nil nil 200/200 20/05 2) Hyundai Future Hyundai CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/05 3) TCI Lakshmi TCI CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 20/05 4) Sangita GAC F.Slag 22,800 nil nil 21/05 5) Horizon Aphoriate Interocn CSFOIL nil 11,500 nil 21/05 6) Fred BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/05 7) Coromandel Seacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 21/05 8) Chem Star Samudra BOIL nil 2,998 nil 21/05 9) Pacific Vigarous infity Break Bulk nil nil nil 22/05 10) Med Pacific Interocn CSFOIL nil 13,000 nil 22/05 11) MSC Sieeria MSC Agen CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 22/05 12) PAC Aquilla Seahorse CNTR nil nil 500/500 22/05 13) Theresa Tarus Seaports Liquid nil nil nil 23/05 14) IBN Al Abbar SEacons CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/05 15) Sima Sapphire Greenways CNTR nil nil 525/650 23/05 16) Hansa Frnesberg Mitsui CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 23/05 17) Colchestar Castle JMB Splat nil 4,766 nil 23/05 18) Passat Spring BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 24/05 19) Rio Grande ExpressISS CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 24/05 20) Tiger Bridge BTL CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 24/05 21) Maersk Gateshed Maersk CNTR nil nil 1000/1000 25/05 22) Glovis Spirit Parekh Cars 3,500 nil nil 25/05 23) Nicoline Maersk Maersk CNTR nil nil n.a. 26/05 24) Feng hai Seaports Liquid nil n.a. nil 26/05 25) Nerus island Nyk SCOIL nil 135 nil 26/05 26) Sealand champion Maersk CNTR nil nil nil 26/05

NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL